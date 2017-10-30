Oil and Gas Industry Leaders Invest in Solidia Technologies´ Sustainable Cement and Concrete Innovations

- Business Wire
Solidia TechnologiesÂ® announced today that OGCI Climate Investments has made in an investment in the company to support the adoption of Solidiaâs patented cement and concrete technology using CO2.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171027005175/en/
Solidia Concreteâ¢ pavers (Photo: Business Wire)
The Oil and Gas Climate Initiative (OGCI) is a CEO-led initiative of ten oil and gas companies that collaborate on action to lead the industry response to climate change. OGCI Climate Investments, its billion dollar investment arm, supports the development, deployment and scale up of new technologies that will significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
âWe believe that Solidia Technologiesâ product and process can provide a step change in lowering the greenhouse gas and water footprint of the cement and concrete industry,â said OGCI Climate Investments CEO Dr. Pratima Rangarajan. âWe are committed to helping them commercialize on a global scale to increase the adoption of their carbon recycling technology.â
Solidiaâs technologies start with sustainable Solidia Cementâ¢ and cure Solidia Concreteâ¢ with CO2 instead of water, reducing carbon emissions up to 70% and recycling 60-80% of the water used in production. Targeting the estimated US$1 trillion concrete and US$300 billion cement markets, Solidiaâs processes offer manufacturers significant cost savings based on faster curing times, lower energy and raw material consumption, reduced waste generation, and reduced labor requirements.
âBringing a sustainable technology to market is impossible without support from investors like OGCI Climate Investments,â said Solidia CEO and President Tom Schuler. âItâs admirable that leaders in oil and gas have come together to address climate change. Their commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions through funding ground-breaking solutions will speed adoption.â
Solidiaâs investors include Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, Bright Capital, BASF, BP, LafargeHolcim, Total Energy Ventures and Bill Joy.
Follow Solidia at www.solidiatech.com and on LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter: @SolidiaCO2.
The Oil and Gas Climate Initiative is a CEO-led initiative which aims to show sector leadership in the response to climate change. OGCI is made up of ten oil and gas companies that collaborate on action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. OGCI Climate Investments (OGCI CI) will invest $1 billion dollars over ten years to support start-ups and help develop technologies with the potential to reduce greenhouse gas emissions significantly. Please visit www.oilandgasclimateinitiative.com/.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171027005175/en/
El Atlético de Madrid se asomó este martes al precipicio en la Liga de Campeones, con otro duelo decepcionante en desarrollo y resultado, …
El FC Barcelona ha empatado este martes ante Olympiacos (0-0) en el Stadio Georgios Karaiskakis en la cuarta jornada de la fase de grupos de …
El entrenador del Real Madrid, Zinédine Zidane, reconoció que le gusta afrontar "retos difíciles" al ser preguntado por el estado anímico …
La presidenta de la Liga de Fútbol Profesional de Francia, Nathalie Boy de la Tour, mandó una carta a la UEFA para quejarse de las …
El Real Madrid sigue sin poder disfrutar del mejor Gareth Bale. El galés está recuperándose de una nueva lesión en el sóleo y este …
El Real Madrid volvió a tropezar en LaLiga, esta vez ante el recién ascendido Girona, que le sorprendió en Montilivi y retrató sus …
Cristiano Ronaldo siempre es protagonista, lo haga bien o lo haga mal. El delantero portugués del Real Madrid no tuvo su día de cara a gol …
La Federación Internacional de Automovilismo (FIA) ha publicado este martes las claves de la nueva generación de motores de la Fórmula 1, …
Sevilla y Spartak Moscú se jugarán este miércoles en el estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán algo más que tres puntos. El equipo de Berizzo …
Dos personas de edad avanzada y con una patología grave previa han muerto en Llinars del Vallès (Barcelona) en los últimos días por un …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Albarracín, lugar de vacío y silencio
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens