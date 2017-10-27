330 43

Sparkol Launches Affiliate Programme

27/10/2017 - 13:35

Sparkol, the creators of whiteboard animation explainer video solution VideoScribe, has launched its affiliate program through Awin.

Awin is one of the largest global affiliate marketing networks with over 100,000 contributing publishers in over 180 countries around the world. The affiliate program initially launches in the UK, Europe, Australia and Canada with plans for expansion into other regions in the near future.

âOur global user base continues to grow across both the business and education sectors and formalizing our affiliate programme with Awin is another channel to scale our growth even faster,â said Zoe Taylor, CEO of Sparkol.

âWith new platforms and software on the horizon, weâre looking forward to offering even more opportunities for publishers to grow their own networks, drive revenue and tap into the worldâs leading explainer video software.â

To mark the launch of Sparkolâs affiliate program, new annual subscriptions will be available at a discount for a limited period.

Richard Jenkins, CMO of Sparkol, said: âWeâve worked with publishers through our own affiliate program for some time however migrating to Awin professionalizes our offering and makes it even easier for publishers. VideoScribeâs universal appeal and the global move to video-based marketing and education will provide affiliates from all regions with great commission rates.â

With over two million users in 160 countries, VideoScribe customers include the worldâs largest brands (HP, BBC, Sky and the University of British Columbia), businesses across every sector, leading education providers, award-winning teachers, charities, campaigners, and countless individuals who enjoy bringing their passions to life with compelling, immersive videos.

About VideoScribe

Video is the #1 marketing tool, is proven to increase the speed of learning and is used by over 80% of companies to grab attention on social media. VideoScribe is the leading whiteboard explainer video software that is easy, quick and inexpensive to use. www.videoscribe.co

About Sparkol

Trusted by the worldâs leading companies, educators and users from over 160 countries, Sparkol leads the way with the vision and development of the whiteboard animation explainer video solution, VideoScribe, and new video solution, StoryPix. www.sparkol.com

