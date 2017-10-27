Smart Cities Mean Safer, More Accessible Communities, Says New CTA Report

- Business Wire
With the Internet of Things (IoT) as a foundation, technologies such as automated street lighting, smart energy meters, parking assistance apps and sensors have the ability to make cities safer and more accessible, says a new report from the Consumer Technology Association (CTA). The report, The Rise and Growth of Smart Cities in Europe, debuted this week at CES Unveiled Amsterdam and CES Unveiled Paris, which serve as a preview for CESÂ® 2018 - the worldâs annual gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies â produced by CTA.
The comprehensive report collects both primary and secondary research to gain a deeper understanding of smart cities in Europe. CTAâs findings can be applied to cities across the globe exploring topics such as the current landscape and progress, growth drivers, implementation, development barriers and the future of smart cities.
âThe smart city is making incredible strides â especially in Europe â harnessing ingredient technologies such as artificial intelligence, sensors, data analytics, connectivity and more to change our lives for the better,â said Steve Koenig, senior director of market research, CTA. âSmart cities make daily life in our communities more efficient, reduce environmental impact, improve city services, create jobs and benefit the economy. They make us safer and offer greater accessibility. And with two-thirds of the worldâs population living in cities by 2050, now is the time to harness technologyâs potential to improve urban life.â
Through in-depth interviews with subject matter experts across France, the Netherlands and the UK, the report reveals smart cities will have immense benefits on the cityâs economy:
âChallenges do exist for smart cities â the biggest of which are buy-in from stakeholders, political will and funding,â said Koenig. âThere is a real need for public-private partnerships to help make smart cities a reality. On the policy front, regulatory initiatives must foster the ability of technologies to work together in a way that benefits the development of smart cities.â
CTAâs research found there are more than 200 smart city projects of varying degree underway across Europe. Some 83 percent of these projects are focused on smart environment and energy conservation efforts, while more than half (52 percent) are working on smart mobility solutions.
CES 2018 will make the launch of a dedicated Smart Cities Marketplace (exhibit area) and full schedule of related conference programming. The Marketplace will include smart city enabling technology such as artificial intelligence systems, sensors, data analytics, transportation, network infrastructures, and other devices and services. The multi-day conference programming will highlight 5G technologies and public/private partnerships, and include experts in utilities, health and other public services.
To download The Rise and Growth of Smart Cities in Europe, please visit CTA.tech/research.
About Consumer Technology Association:
Consumer Technology Association (CTA)TM is the trade association representing the $321 billion U.S. consumer technology industry, which supports more than 15 million U.S. jobs. More than 2,200 companies â 80 percent are small businesses and startups; others are among the worldâs best known brands â enjoy the benefits of CTA membership including policy advocacy, market research, technical education, industry promotion, standards development and the fostering of business and strategic relationships. CTA also owns and produces CESÂ® â the worldâs gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. Profits from CES are reinvested into CTAâs industry services.
UPCOMING EVENTS
Â
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171026006157/en/
Un hombre de 39 años ha resultado herido de gravedad en la noche de este sábado en una agresión por arma blanca registrada en el marco de …
La decisión del presidente del Gobierno español de convocar antes de lo esperado unas elecciones regionales en Cataluña podría suponer, …
La televisiva Alba Carrillo fue protagonista este sábado del programa 'Sábado Deluxe' de Telecinco debido a la entrevista que protagonizó …
Max Crocombe, guardameta del modesto Salford City, equipo de la sexta división inglesa, fue expulsado este sábado por orinar en pleno …
El FC Barcelona ha conseguido este sábado los tres puntos al ganar en San Mamés al Athletic por 0-2 en el encuentro más destacado de la …
El defensa del Barcelona Samuel Umtiti protagonizó este sábado una de las acciones más controvertidas del partido de LaLiga Santander que …
La combinación ganadora de la Primitiva del sábado 28 de octubre de 2017 ha sido 03, 17, 21, 35, 37 y 38. El número complementario 18 y …
El 76% de los ciudadanos de Cataluña se siente a la vez catalán y español, frente a un 19% que se considera exclusivamente catalán y un …
Las tenistas Caroline Wozniacki y Venus Williams disputarán este domingo la gran final de las WTA Finals que se celebran en Singapur. La …
El secretario general del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, ha afirmado este sábado en Oviedo que "tras meses de angustia las elecciones del 21 de …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
La vida sexual salvaje de los ricos
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens