24 Products Announced as CES Innovation Honorees at CES Unveiled Amsterdam

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) today announced that 23 companies from the Netherlands and the surrounding region were selected as CESÂ® 2018 Innovation Honorees for outstanding innovation across 24 products. Two of the honorees, Bang & Olufsen and Amaryllo International B.V., were announced as Best of Innovation for the highest-rated products in their respective categories at CES Unveiled Amsterdamon October 26, a half-day industry-only event dedicated to bringing top media, exhibitors and investors together for a sneak peek of CES 2018. Owned and produced by CTA, CES 2018 will run from January 9-12, 2018, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
âThe CES Innovation Awards program honors companies and products that reflect innovation and ingenuity at the highest level,â said Karen Chupka, senior vice president, CES and corporate business strategy, CTA. âThese exceptional products offer a glimpse into the possibilities of the consumer technology industry, with products and services that continue to improve our daily lives, better our world and push us forward.â
An annual program that celebrates outstanding design, the CES Innovation Awards selects honorees across 28 product categories. A team of judges, comprised of experts in their fields, including designers, engineers and members of the tech media, review submissions and select two levels of recipients: Honoree and Best of Innovation. Submissions are judged based on design, functionality, consumer appeal, engineering and how they compare with competition. Honorees will be showcased at CES 2018, January 9-12. A full list of CES 2018 Innovation Award Honorees from the Netherlands and surrounding countries, including Denmark, Estonia, Germany, Norway, Sweden and the United Kingdom can be found online.
In addition, 31 French Innovation Award Honorees were announced at CES Unveiled Paris on October 24, 2017. The remaining honorees will be announced at CES Unveiled New York and CES Unveiled Las Vegas. For more information on attending or exhibiting at CES 2018, visit CES.tech.
High-definition video b-roll from CES is available for easy download on CESbroll.com. See exclusive photos from the CES show floor, keynotes, conference sessions, events and award ceremonies in the CES photo gallery.
About CES:
CESÂ® is the worldÂ´s gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. It has served as the proving ground for innovators and breakthrough technologies for 50 years-the global stage where next-generation innovations are introduced to the marketplace. As the largest hands-on event of its kind, CES features all aspects of the industry. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)TM, it attracts the worldÂ´s business leaders and pioneering thinkers. Check out CES video highlights. Follow CES online at CES.tech and on social.
About Consumer Technology Association:
Consumer Technology Association (CTA)â¢ is the trade association representing the $321 billion U.S. consumer technology industry, which supports more than 15 million U.S. jobs. More than 2,200 companies â 80 percent are small businesses and startups; others are among the worldâs best known brands â enjoy the benefits of CTA membership including policy advocacy, market research, technical education, industry promotion, standards development and the fostering of business and strategic relationships. CTA also owns and produces CESÂ® â the worldâs gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. Profits from CES are reinvested into CTAâs industry services.
