Rimini Street Named IT Company of the Year

27/10/2017 - 12:55

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq:RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, and the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products, today announced that it won seven Golden Bridge Awards for 2017, including gold awards for Company of the Year and Customer Service Department of the Year, both in the IT Services category. In addition, Rimini Street earned awards for Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year, Fastest Growing Company of the Year, Customer Service Team of the Year and Brand Awareness Video. Rimini Street was also one of only five companies to win the Grand Trophy award for outstanding performance in three or more award categories.

The annual Golden Bridge Awards program encompasses the worldâs best in organizational performance, innovations, products and services, customer satisfaction programs, and more, from every major industry in the world. Winners were announced in San Francisco on September 18, 2017.

Rimini Street Maintains Position as Leader and Innovator in Software Support Market

Since the Company was founded over 12 years ago, Rimini Street has focused on delivering a breadth of innovative, premium-level enterprise software support services beyond those generally available in standard vendor support programs, and provided at a 50 percent savings compared to the vendorâs annual fees for standard support.

The Company of the Year Award confirms Rimini Streetâs position as a leader and innovator in the software support market, as measured by the Companyâs growth and expansion in 2016. This included the addition of support services for SAP HANA Database and Oracle ATG Web Commerce and the increase of its global footprint with the opening of offices in Osaka, Seoul, Melbourne and Stockholm. Rimini Street was also named Fastest Growing Company of the Year based on its reported full fiscal year 2016 financial results. Earlier this year, Rimini Street also won the Stevie Award for Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year in the 2017 American Business AwardsSM.

Rimini Street was also awarded Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year for demonstrating commitment and support to the communities where its employees live and work around the world. Since 2015, through the Rimini Street Foundation, which is funded exclusively by Rimini Street, the Company has donated to dozens of charities in many countries and its employees have performed significant volunteer activities around the world.

Multiple Customer Service Award Wins

Rimini Streetâs Global Service Delivery and Global Siebel Service Delivery teams were once again recognized for their continued customer service excellence. To earn the gold award for Customer Service Department of the Year, Rimini Streetâs Global Service Delivery team achieved an overall client satisfaction rating of 4.8 out of 5.0 (with 5.0 being âexcellentâ) in 2016, while keeping initial average response times for critical cases (P1) under five minutes and resolving more than 19,000 very complex Tier 3 cases.

In addition, Rimini Streetâs Global Siebel Delivery team won the Customer Service Team of the Year award for their efforts in delivering ultra-responsive, premium-level services to clients worldwide. This earned the team the highest client satisfaction scores in the Company, a near-perfect 4.96 out of 5.0, and helped it achieve average response times of less than five minutes for critical issues.

Rimini Street was also recognized for its marketing efforts with a gold award in the Video â Brand Awareness category.

âFocused, relentless commitment to our clientsâ success has been Rimini Streetâs core mission since our founding 12 years ago, and we are honored to once again be recognized for these efforts, including being named Company of the Year,â said Seth A. Ravin, Rimini Street CEO. âRimini Street helps clients maximize the value from their existing IT investments, providing a competitive advantage and additional leverage to grow their businesses.â

About the Golden Bridge Awards

Golden Bridge Awards are an annual industry and peers recognition program honoring best companies in every major industry from large to small and new start-ups in North America, Europe, Middle-East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and Latin-America, Best New Products and Services, Best Innovations, Management and Teams, Women in Business and the Professions, Case Studies, Customer Satisfaction, and PR and Marketing Campaigns from all over the world. Learn more about Golden Bridge Awards at www.goldenbridgeawards.com

About Rimini Street, Inc.

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI) is a global provider of enterprise software products and services, and the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products. The company has redefined enterprise software support services since 2005 with an innovative, award-winning program that enables licensees of IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP and other enterprise software vendors to save up to 90 percent on total support costs. Clients can remain on their current software release without any required upgrades for a minimum of 15 years. Over 1,330 global Fortune 500, midmarket, public sector and other organizations from a broad range of industries currently rely on Rimini Street as their trusted, third-party support provider. To learn more, please visit http://www.riministreet.com follow @riministreet on Twitter and find Rimini Street on Facebook and LinkedIn. (C-RMNI)

