Saudi Arabia First Country to Grant a Robot Citizenship

- Business Wire
Meet Sophia: a smart and outspokenâ¦ robot. Saudi Arabia on Wednesday made the advanced lifelike humanoid robot a citizen, the first country to grant citizenship to a robot.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171026005860/en/
Sophia Robot, an advanced lifelike humanoid robot, speaks October 25 at a panel on robotics and artificial intelligence at the Future Investment Initiative (FII) conference in Riyadh, shortly before being declared a citizen of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the first country to grant citizenship to a robot. Sophia was built by Hong Kong-based Hanson Robotics Ltd., which says its humanlike robots have remarkable expressiveness, aesthetics, and interactivity. [Photo by the Center for International Communication, Ministry of Culture and Information, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia] (AETOSWire)
The announcement was made at the Future Investment Initiative (FII) summit in Riyadh, a major investment conference hosted by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) that aims to highlight the Kingdomâs ambitious Vision 2030 plan for the future.
âWe have a little announcement. We just learnt, Sophia; I hope you are listening to me, you have been awarded the first Saudi citizenship for a robot,â said panel moderator Andrew Ross Sorkin, Co-anchor of CNBCâs âSquawk Boxâ.
âThank you to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. I am very honored and proud for this unique distinction,â Sophia told the panel. âIt is historic to be the first robot in the world to be recognized with citizenship.â
Sophia ably fielded various questions on robots. When asked about the evil futuristic robots depicted in films like Blade Runner 2049, Sophia said humans have nothing to fear. âYouâve been reading too much Elon Musk and watching too many Hollywood movies,â Sophia jokingly told Sorkin.
Robotics will be a big feature of NEOM, the $500-billion major industrial and business zone named NEOM to be set up in northwest Saudi Arabia, which was announced on Tuesday at FII as a very lucrative investment opportunity under the Kingdomâs ambitious Vision 2030. PIF, Saudi Arabiaâs main sovereign wealth fund, is one of the main backers of NEOM.
Sophia Robot was built by Hanson Robotics Ltd., a Hong Kong-based company.
*Source: AETOSWire
Â
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171026005860/en/
Un hombre de 39 años ha resultado herido de gravedad en la noche de este sábado en una agresión por arma blanca registrada en el marco de …
La decisión del presidente del Gobierno español de convocar antes de lo esperado unas elecciones regionales en Cataluña podría suponer, …
La televisiva Alba Carrillo fue protagonista este sábado del programa 'Sábado Deluxe' de Telecinco debido a la entrevista que protagonizó …
Max Crocombe, guardameta del modesto Salford City, equipo de la sexta división inglesa, fue expulsado este sábado por orinar en pleno …
El FC Barcelona ha conseguido este sábado los tres puntos al ganar en San Mamés al Athletic por 0-2 en el encuentro más destacado de la …
El defensa del Barcelona Samuel Umtiti protagonizó este sábado una de las acciones más controvertidas del partido de LaLiga Santander que …
La combinación ganadora de la Primitiva del sábado 28 de octubre de 2017 ha sido 03, 17, 21, 35, 37 y 38. El número complementario 18 y …
El 76% de los ciudadanos de Cataluña se siente a la vez catalán y español, frente a un 19% que se considera exclusivamente catalán y un …
Las tenistas Caroline Wozniacki y Venus Williams disputarán este domingo la gran final de las WTA Finals que se celebran en Singapur. La …
El secretario general del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, ha afirmado este sábado en Oviedo que "tras meses de angustia las elecciones del 21 de …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
La vida sexual salvaje de los ricos
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens