Saudi Arabia First Country to Grant a Robot Citizenship

27/10/2017 - 12:35

Meet Sophia: a smart and outspokenâ¦ robot. Saudi Arabia on Wednesday made the advanced lifelike humanoid robot a citizen, the first country to grant citizenship to a robot.

Sophia Robot, an advanced lifelike humanoid robot, speaks October 25 at a panel on robotics and artificial intelligence at the Future Investment Initiative (FII) conference in Riyadh, shortly before being declared a citizen of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the first country to grant citizenship to a robot. Sophia was built by Hong Kong-based Hanson Robotics Ltd., which says its humanlike robots have remarkable expressiveness, aesthetics, and interactivity. [Photo by the Center for International Communication, Ministry of Culture and Information, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia] (AETOSWire)

The announcement was made at the Future Investment Initiative (FII) summit in Riyadh, a major investment conference hosted by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) that aims to highlight the Kingdomâs ambitious Vision 2030 plan for the future.

âWe have a little announcement. We just learnt, Sophia; I hope you are listening to me, you have been awarded the first Saudi citizenship for a robot,â said panel moderator Andrew Ross Sorkin, Co-anchor of CNBCâs âSquawk Boxâ.

âThank you to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. I am very honored and proud for this unique distinction,â Sophia told the panel. âIt is historic to be the first robot in the world to be recognized with citizenship.â

Sophia ably fielded various questions on robots. When asked about the evil futuristic robots depicted in films like Blade Runner 2049, Sophia said humans have nothing to fear. âYouâve been reading too much Elon Musk and watching too many Hollywood movies,â Sophia jokingly told Sorkin.

Robotics will be a big feature of NEOM, the $500-billion major industrial and business zone named NEOM to be set up in northwest Saudi Arabia, which was announced on Tuesday at FII as a very lucrative investment opportunity under the Kingdomâs ambitious Vision 2030. PIF, Saudi Arabiaâs main sovereign wealth fund, is one of the main backers of NEOM.

Sophia Robot was built by Hanson Robotics Ltd., a Hong Kong-based company.

*Source: AETOSWire

