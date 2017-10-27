Hilton Named a Top 10 World´s Best Workplace

- Business Wire
Hilton (NYSE: HLT) was today named the highest ranked hospitality company on the list of the Worldâs Best Workplaces by Great Place to WorkÂ®, joining a group of 25 elite global companies recognized for high-trust, high-performing workplace cultures in 2017.
This is the second consecutive year that Hiltonâs employees have placed the companyâs workplace culture among the worldâs best, increasing the ranking to 9 from 17 last year.
âTogether with our more than 360,000 Team Members across the globe, weâve built a truly special culture at Hilton thatâs all about exceptional hospitality,â said Christopher J. Nassetta, president and CEO, Hilton. âWe know that our people are our greatest asset, and we are committed to showing them this same hospitality by creating an environment where they can thrive and be at their best every day. From back-of-house, to front desk, to our corporate offices â our Team Members are the heart of our success, and Iâm incredibly proud of each and every one of them.â
Each year, Great Place to Work compiles the list based on global assessments, asking employees about their jobs, managers, coworkers, culture, opportunities for training and support for work/life balance. Hilton also ranked on 14 of Great Place to Workâs country lists in the past year, including number one rankings in Italy, Peru, Saudi Arabia and Turkey.
Hilton consistently seeks opportunities to invest in its Team Members to help them feel more resilient, focused and optimistic about their work. Several of its leading career opportunities, benefits and rewards include:
About Hilton
Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company, with a portfolio of 14 world-class brands comprising more than 5,100 properties with nearly 838,000 rooms in 103 countries and territories.Â Hilton isÂ dedicated to fulfilling its mission to be the worldâs most hospitable company by delivering exceptional experiences â every hotel, every guest, every time. The companyÂ´s portfolio includes Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton and Hilton Grand Vacations. The company also manages an award-winning customer loyalty program, Hilton Honors.Â Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose exactly how many Points to combine with money, an exclusive member discount that canât be found anywhere else and free standard Wi-Fi.Â VisitÂ newsroom.hilton.comÂ for more information and connect with Hilton onÂ Facebook,Â Twitter,Â LinkedIn,Â InstagramÂ andÂ YouTube.
About Great Place to Work
Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through its certification programs, Great Place to Work recognizes outstanding workplace cultures and produces the annual FORTUNE "100 Best Companies to Work ForÂ®" and Great Place to Work Best Workplaces lists for Millennials, women, diversity, small & medium companies, industries and, internationally, countries and regions. Through its culture consulting services, Great Place to Work helps its clients create great workplaces that outpace peers on key business metrics like revenue growth, profitability, retention and stock performance. Follow Great Place to Work at greatplacetowork.net and @GPTW_Global.
Â
