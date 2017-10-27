Empresas y finanzas
BearingPoint Announces Julie Short to Lead New Market Influence and Knowledge Group Including BearingPoint Institute

27/10/2017 - 12:05

- Business Wire

Management and technology consultancy BearingPoint has named Julie Short as Director responsible for the newly-formed Market Influence and Knowledge group. The new group consolidates and advances three significant functions: it communicates the firmâs thought leadership capabilities through BearingPoint Institute, leverages business, technology, and industry analysts worldwide and continues to innovate internal knowledge assets.

Julie brings with her more than 30 years of professional experience. She was a Senior Manager at both Deloitte and EY, has had high level IT roles at various companies, and most recently she was responsible for business consulting services as a Research Vice President for Gartner. She will support BearingPointâs Consulting, Solutions, and Ventures businesses to position the firm as a market leader.

âWe are truly delighted that Julie will enrich the BearingPoint team in this key role with her unique expertise in the analyst world,â said Kiumars Hamidian, Partner at BearingPoint. âShe has in-depth knowledge of the consulting and solutions industries and is highly respected in the analyst community. I look forward to working closely with her.â

âIt is a great pleasure to join BearingPoint, a management and technology consultancy with tremendous capabilities and integrity both in the European market and its global reach for international clients. I look forward to leveraging my experience and abilities to support the firm in reaching its 2020 goals and beyond,â said Julie Short.

About BearingPoint

BearingPoint is an independent management and technology consultancy with European roots and a global reach. The company operates in three units: Consulting, Solutions and Ventures. Consulting covers the advisory business; Solutions provides the tools for successful digital transformation, regulatory technology and advanced analytics; Ventures drives the financing and development of start-ups. BearingPointâs clients include many of the worldâs leading companies and organizations. The firm has a global consulting network with more than 10,000 people and supports clients in over 75 countries, engaging with them to achieve measurable and sustainable success.

