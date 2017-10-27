IFF Confirms Global Sustainability Leadership with EcoVadis "Gold"Status, CDP "A-" Rating

- Business Wire
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris:IFF), a leading innovator of sensory experiences that move the world, confirmed its global leadership position in corporate sustainability, earning a âGoldâ status rating by EcoVadis and maintaining its leadership level by CDP.
âWe are delighted to be recognized among the global companies working toward a sustainable future,â said Andreas Fibig, Chairman and CEO. âI have often said that when it comes to sustainability, we will not accept the status quo. Aligned with our sustainability strategy, we are wholly committed to doing our part to transition to a circular economyâone that is restorative and regenerative by design. To be tested and validated by companies like EcoVadis and CDP helps keep us â and the industry - on the right path.â
The EcoVadis scoring system promotes increased focus on sustainable performance throughout the supply chain, emphasizing the environment, fair labor and fair business practices. This year, IFF achieved an EcoVadis score of 72 of 100 points, placing it in the top 1% of suppliers in the industry segment -- a âgoldâ status rating.
IFF also earned an overall rating of âA-â in both the climate change and water assessments conducted by CDP. For the past 16 years, international not-for-profit CDP has facilitated environmental awareness and sustainable practices through its global disclosure system. IFF remains at the leadership level of the CDPâs climate change program for the third consecutive year, underscoring the companyâs commitment to a sustainable future.
âThese honors reflect our continuous efforts to make a positive difference in the world,â said Dr. Gregory Yep, Chief Scientific and Sustainability Officer. âWe challenge ourselves each year to improve the quality and transparency of our disclosures while making meaningful progress in water and carbon management.â
The Company achieved year-over-year reductions of 5% and 7% in energy and greenhouse gas emissions intensities respectively, and reduced its water footprint by more than 58% since 2010.
âTo ensure integration of positive principles across IFF globally, we have Green Teams at all of our manufacturing facilities and several of our creative centers and offices,â said Kip Cleverley, VP Global Sustainability. âGreen Teams are cross-functional groups of employees who have a demonstrated passion for sustainability. They identify and implement eco-effectiveness projects to help their locations operate responsiblyâempowering others to âgo greenâ.â
Explore IFFâs 2016 Sustainability Report, âCircular by Design,â and learn more about the companyâs response to global environmental change.
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF) is a leading innovator of sensorial experiences that move the world. At the heart of our company, we are fueled by a sense of discovery, constantly asking âwhat if?â. That passion for exploration drives us to co-create unique products that consumers taste, smell, or feel in fine fragrances and beauty, detergents and household goods, as well as beloved foods and beverages. Our 7,400 team members globally take advantage of leading consumer insights, research and development, creative expertise, and customer intimacy to develop differentiated offerings for consumer products. Learn more at www.iff.com, Twitter , Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.
