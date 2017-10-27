China Yiwu International Commodities Fair Concludes With RMB 17.8 Billion Deals Reached in 5 Days

- Business Wire
The 23rd China Yiwu International Commodities Fair (Yiwu Fair) closed on October 25, 2017. The five-day event attracted 180,993 visits from visitors and buyers. A total of 56,869 professional buyers were gathered, including 9,013 overseas buyers, increasing 25.1% year-on-year. During the event, over 60,000 deals and letters of cooperation intent were reached, worth a total of RMB 17.87 billion, up 2.24% from last year.
This year, Yiwu Fair provided 4,100 standard booths for over 2,200 exhibitors from 15 countries and regions including Russia, Korea, Australia, Japan, Brazil, Germany, Italy and France, as well as 24 Chinese provinces, municipalities and autonomous regions. 14 industries were covered in 10 halls with an area totaling 100,000 square meters. Apart from traditional sectors, the 23rd Yiwu Fair added special zones including âMade in Zhejiang,â Standardization Exhibition, Innovative Design, Smart Lifestyle, Fashion and General Merchandise, âOne Belt, One Road,â International Brands, E-Commerce & Trade Services, and Women Association Crafts.
Buyers came from 165 countries and regions, with the top 10 major sources being India, Korea, Yemen, Taiwan, Iraq, Pakistan, Egypt, Iran, Hong Kong and Indonesia. In addition, the number of buyers who also visited Canton Fair increased 48.21% year-on-year.
Hardware, machinery and mechatronics continued to contribute the largest proportion of deals. Meanwhile, the Smart Lifestyle special zone was the most crowded spot.
This year, Yiwu Fair for the first time included standardization and launched the worldâs first standardization exhibition with Chinaâs 47 best standardization organizations displaying their standardization training, standardization information, standardization testing, standardization certification and standardization consulting services.
The event also focused on the quality manufacturing products made in Zhejiang and introduced more than 30 âMade in Zhejiangâ-certified and potential enterprises to increase the brand awareness of âMade in Zhejiang.â Forums including Certified âMade in Zhejiangâ Enterprises and âOne Belt, One Roadâ Matching Meeting and âMade in Zhejiangâ Certification Organizations and Enterprise Matching Meeting were concurrently held.
Other concurrent activities included Day of Guest of Honor for Belarusia, Innovative Design Week, 2017 China Retail General Merchandise Purchase (Yiwu) Summit, 2017 Cross-Border Internet Brand Development Summit Forum.
