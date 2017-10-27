Gilead Sciences Announces Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results

- Business Wire
Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) announced today its results of operations for the third quarter ended September 30, 2017. The financial results that follow represent a year-over-year comparison of the third quarter 2017 to the third quarter 2016. Total revenues were $6.5 billion in 2017 compared to $7.5 billion in 2016. Net income was $2.7 billion or $2.06 per diluted share in 2017 compared to $3.3 billion or $2.49 per diluted share in 2016. Non-GAAP net income, which excludes amounts related to acquisition-related, up-front collaboration, stock-based compensation and other expenses, was $3.0 billion or $2.27 per diluted share in 2017 compared to $3.7 billion or $2.75 per diluted share in 2016.
|Â
|Â
|Three Months Ended
|Â
|Nine Months Ended
|Â
|Â
|September 30,
|Â
|September 30,
|(In millions, except per share amounts)
|Â
|2017
|Â
|2016
|Â
|2017
|Â
|2016
|Product sales
|Â
|$
|6,402
|Â
|Â
|$
|7,405
|Â
|Â
|$
|19,825
|Â
|Â
|$
|22,737
|Royalty, contract and other revenues
|Â
|110
|Â
|Â
|95
|Â
|Â
|333
|Â
|Â
|333
|Total revenues
|Â
|$
|6,512
|Â
|Â
|$
|7,500
|Â
|Â
|$
|20,158
|Â
|Â
|$
|23,070
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Net income attributable to Gilead
|Â
|$
|2,718
|Â
|Â
|$
|3,330
|Â
|Â
|$
|8,493
|Â
|Â
|$
|10,393
|Non-GAAP net income*
|Â
|$
|2,990
|Â
|Â
|$
|3,677
|Â
|Â
|$
|9,311
|Â
|Â
|$
|12,128
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Diluted earnings per share
|Â
|$
|2.06
|Â
|Â
|$
|2.49
|Â
|Â
|$
|6.44
|Â
|Â
|$
|7.59
|
Non-GAAPdiluted earnings per share*
|Â
|$
|2.27
|Â
|Â
|$
|2.75
|Â
|Â
|$
|7.06
|Â
|Â
|$
|8.87
* Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share exclude acquisition-related, up-front collaboration, stock-based compensation and other expenses. A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial information is provided in the tables on pages 7 and 8.
Product Sales
Total product sales for the third quarter of 2017 were $6.4 billion compared to $7.4 billion for the same period in 2016. Product sales for the third quarter of 2017 were $4.5 billion in the United States, $1.2 billion in Europe and $663 million in other locations. Product sales for the third quarter of 2016 were $5.1 billion in the United States, $1.4 billion in Europe and $931 million in other locations.
Antiviral Product Sales
Antiviral product sales, which include sales of our HIV, chronic hepatitis B (HBV) and chronic hepatitis C (HCV) products, were $5.8 billion for the third quarter of 2017 compared to $6.8 billion for the same period in 2016.
Other Product Sales
Other product sales, which include LetairisÂ® (ambrisentan), RanexaÂ® (ranolazine) and AmBisomeÂ® (amphotericin B liposome for injection), were $559 million for the third quarter of 2017 compared to $564 million for the same period in 2016.
Operating Expenses
|Â
|Â
|Three Months Ended
|Â
|Nine Months Ended
|Â
|Â
|September 30,
|Â
|September 30,
|(In millions)
|Â
|2017
|Â
|2016
|Â
|2017
|Â
|2016
|Research and development expenses (R&D)
|Â
|$
|789
|Â
|Â
|$
|1,141
|Â
|Â
|$
|2,584
|Â
|Â
|$
|3,890
|Non-GAAP R&D expenses*
|Â
|$
|745
|Â
|Â
|$
|981
|Â
|Â
|$
|2,446
|Â
|Â
|$
|2,790
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A)
|Â
|$
|879
|Â
|Â
|$
|831
|Â
|Â
|$
|2,626
|Â
|Â
|$
|2,406
|Non-GAAP SG&A expenses*
|Â
|$
|806
|Â
|Â
|$
|780
|Â
|Â
|$
|2,440
|Â
|Â
|$
|2,256
* Non-GAAP R&D and SG&A expenses exclude acquisition-related, up-front collaboration, stock-based compensation and other expenses. A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial information is provided in the tables on pages 7 and 8.
During the third quarter of 2017, compared to the same period in 2016:
Cash, Cash Equivalents and Marketable Securities
As of September 30, 2017, Gilead had $41.4 billion of cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities compared to $36.6 billion as of June 30, 2017. This increase was primarily due to the issuance of $3.0 billion aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes in September 2017 to partially fund the purchase of Kite Pharma, Inc. (Kite). The acquisition was completed in October 2017. Cash flow from operating activities was $2.7 billion for the quarter. During the third quarter of 2017, Gilead paid cash dividends of $682 million and utilized $153 million on stock repurchases.
Revised Full Year 2017 Guidance
Gilead revises its full year 2017 guidance, initially provided on February 7, 2017 and revised on July 26, 2017:
|(In millions, except percentages and per share amounts)
|Â
|Initially Provided
February 7, 2017
Reiterated
May 2, 2017
|Â
|Â
|Updated
July 26, 2017
|Â
|Â
|Updated
October 26, 2017
|Net Product Sales
|Â
|$22,500 - $24,500
|Â
|Â
|$24,000 - $25,500
|Â
|Â
|$24,500 - $25,500
|Non-HCV Product Sales
|Â
|$15,000 - $15,500
|Â
|Â
|$15,500 - $16,000
|Â
|Â
|$16,000 - $16,500
|HCV Product Sales
|Â
|$7,500 - $9,000
|Â
|Â
|$8,500 - $9,500
|Â
|Â
|$8,500 - $9,000
|Non-GAAP*
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Product Gross Margin
|Â
|86% - 88%
|Â
|Â
|86% - 88%
|Â
|Â
|86% - 87%
|R&D Expenses
|Â
|$3,100 - $3,400
|Â
|Â
|$3,200 - $3,400
|Â
|Â
|$3,300 - $3,400
|SG&A Expenses
|Â
|$3,100 - $3,400
|Â
|Â
|$3,200 - $3,400
|Â
|Â
|$3,300 - $3,400
|Effective Tax Rate
|Â
|25.0% - 28.0%
|Â
|Â
|25.0% - 28.0%
|Â
|Â
|25.0% - 27.0%
|Diluted EPS Impact of Acquisition-related, Up-front Collaboration, Stock-based Compensation and Other Expenses
|Â
|$0.84 - $0.91
|Â
|Â
|$0.86 - $0.93
|Â
|Â
|$1.02 - $1.17
* Non-GAAP Product Gross Margin, R&D and SG&A expenses and effective tax rate exclude acquisition-related, up-front collaboration, stock-based compensation and other expenses. A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP full year 2017 guidance is provided in the tables on page 9.
Corporate Highlights
Product and Pipeline Updates announced by Gilead during the Third Quarter of 2017 include:
Antiviral and Liver Diseases Programs
Non-GAAP Financial Information
The information presented in this document has been prepared by Gilead in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), unless otherwise noted as non-GAAP. Management believes non-GAAP information is useful for investors, when considered in conjunction with Gileadâs GAAP financial information, because management uses such information internally for its operating, budgeting and financial planning purposes. Non-GAAP information is not prepared under a comprehensive set of accounting rules and should only be used to supplement an understanding of Gileadâs operating results as reported under GAAP. Non-GAAP measures may be defined and calculated differently by other companies in the same industry. A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial information is provided in the tables on pages 7, 8 and 9.
Conference Call
At 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time today, Gileadâs management will host a conference call and a simultaneous webcast to discuss results from its third quarter 2017 and a general business update. To access the webcast live via the internet, please connect to the companyâs website at www.gilead.com/investors 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be needed to hear the webcast. Alternatively, please call 1-877-359-9508 (U.S.) or 1-224-357-2393 (international) and dial the conference ID 89229005 to access the call.
A replay of the webcast will be archived on the companyâs website for one year, and a phone replay will be available approximately two hours following the call through October 28, 2017. To access the phone replay, please call 1-855-859-2056 (U.S.) or 1-404-537-3406 (international) and dial the conference ID 89229005.
About Gilead
Gilead Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes innovative therapeutics in areas of unmet medical need. The companyâs mission is to advance the care of patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Gilead has operations in more than 30 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.
Forward-looking Statements
Statements included in this press release that are not historical in nature are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Gilead cautions readers that forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include: Gileadâs ability to achieve its anticipated full year 2017 financial results; Gileadâs ability to sustain growth in revenues for its antiviral and other programs; the risk that estimates of patients with HCV or anticipated patient demand may not be accurate; the risk that private and public payers may be reluctant to provide, or continue to provide, coverage or reimbursement for new products, including YescartaTM, Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Descovy, Odefsey and Genvoya; Gileadâs ability to successfully commercialize Yescarta and advance Kiteâs product pipeline and any difficulties or unanticipated expenses in connection with integrating the companies; the potential for increased pricing pressure globally and contracting pressure as well as decreased volume and market share from additional competitive HCV launches; a larger than anticipated shift in payer mix to more highly discounted payer segments and geographic regions and decreases in treatment duration; availability of funding for state AIDS Drug Assistance Programs (ADAPs) and Veterans Administration (VA); continued fluctuations in ADAP and VA purchases driven by federal and state grant cycles which may not mirror patient demand and may cause fluctuations in Gileadâs earnings; market share and price erosion caused by the introduction of generic versions of Viread and Truvada outside the United States; potential amendments to the Affordable Care Act or other government action that could have the effect of lowering prices or reducing the number of insured patients; the possibility of unfavorable results from clinical trials involving investigational compounds; the levels of inventory held by wholesalers and retailers which may cause fluctuations in Gileadâs earnings; Gileadâs ability to submit new drug applications and receive regulatory approval for new product candidates in the timelines currently anticipated or at all, including for BIC/FTC/TAF; Gileadâs ability to successfully develop its oncology, inflammation, cardiovascular and respiratory programs; safety and efficacy data from clinical studies may not warrant further development of Gileadâs product candidates; Gileadâs ability to pay dividends or complete its share repurchase program due to changes in its stock price, corporate or other market conditions; fluctuations in the foreign exchange rate of the U.S. dollar that may cause an unfavorable foreign currency exchange impact on Gileadâs future revenues and pre-tax earnings; and other risks identified from time to time in Gileadâs reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). In addition, Gilead makes estimates and judgments that affect the reported amounts of assets, liabilities, revenues and expenses and related disclosures. Actual results may differ significantly from these estimates. You are urged to consider statements that include the words may, will, would, could, should, might, believes, estimates, projects, potential, expects, plans, anticipates, intends, continues, forecast, designed, goal, or the negative of those words or other comparable words to be uncertain and forward-looking. Gilead directs readers to its press releases, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 and other subsequent disclosure documents filed with the SEC. Gilead claims the protection of the Safe Harbor contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 for forward-looking statements.
All forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to Gilead, and Gilead assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.
Gilead owns or has rights to various trademarks, copyrights and trade names used in our business, including the following: GILEADÂ®, GILEAD SCIENCESÂ®, AMBISOMEÂ®, CAYSTONÂ®, COMPLERAÂ®, DESCOVYÂ®,EMTRIVAÂ®, EPCLUSAÂ®, EVIPLERAÂ®, GENVOYAÂ®, HARVONIÂ®, HEPSERAÂ®, LETAIRISÂ®, ODEFSEYÂ®, RANEXAÂ®, SOVALDIÂ®, STRIBILDÂ®, TRUVADAÂ®, TYBOSTÂ®, VEMLIDYÂ®, VIREADÂ®, VITEKTAÂ®, VOLIBRISÂ®, VOSEVIÂ®, YESCARTATM and ZYDELIGÂ®.
ATRIPLAÂ® is a registered trademark of Bristol-Myers SquibbÂ & Gilead Sciences, LLC. LEXISCANÂ® is a registered trademark of Astellas U.S. LLC. MACUGENÂ® is a registered trademark of Eyetech, Inc. SUSTIVAÂ® is a registered trademark of Bristol-Myers Squibb Pharma Company. TAMIFLUÂ® is a registered trademark of Hoffmann-La Roche Inc.
For more information on Gilead Sciences, Inc., please visit www.gilead.com or call the Gilead Public Affairs Department at 1-800-GILEAD-5 (1-800-445-3235).
|Â
|
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(unaudited)
(in millions, except per share amounts)
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Three Months Ended
|Â
|Nine Months Ended
|Â
|Â
|September 30,
|Â
|September 30,
|Â
|Â
|2017
|Â
|2016
|Â
|2017
|Â
|2016
|Revenues:
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Product sales
|Â
|$
|6,402
|Â
|Â
|$
|7,405
|Â
|Â
|$
|19,825
|Â
|Â
|$
|22,737
|Â
|Royalty, contract and other revenues
|Â
|110
|Â
|Â
|95
|Â
|Â
|333
|Â
|Â
|333
|Â
|Total revenues
|Â
|6,512
|Â
|Â
|7,500
|Â
|Â
|20,158
|Â
|Â
|23,070
|Â
|Costs and expenses:
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Cost of goods sold
|Â
|1,032
|Â
|Â
|1,129
|Â
|Â
|3,115
|Â
|Â
|3,186
|Â
|Research and development expenses
|Â
|789
|Â
|Â
|1,141
|Â
|Â
|2,584
|Â
|Â
|3,890
|Â
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|Â
|879
|Â
|Â
|831
|Â
|Â
|2,626
|Â
|Â
|2,406
|Â
|Total costs and expenses
|Â
|2,700
|Â
|Â
|3,101
|Â
|Â
|8,325
|Â
|Â
|9,482
|Â
|Income from operations
|Â
|3,812
|Â
|Â
|4,399
|Â
|Â
|11,833
|Â
|Â
|13,588
|Â
|Interest expense
|Â
|(291
|)
|Â
|(242
|)
|Â
|(821
|)
|Â
|(699
|)
|Other income (expense), net
|Â
|150
|Â
|Â
|119
|Â
|Â
|391
|Â
|Â
|288
|Â
|Income before provision for income taxes
|Â
|3,671
|Â
|Â
|4,276
|Â
|Â
|11,403
|Â
|Â
|13,177
|Â
|Provision for income taxes
|Â
|959
|Â
|Â
|951
|Â
|Â
|2,923
|Â
|Â
|2,788
|Â
|Net income
|Â
|2,712
|Â
|Â
|3,325
|Â
|Â
|8,480
|Â
|Â
|10,389
|Â
|Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
|Â
|(6
|)
|Â
|(5
|)
|Â
|(13
|)
|Â
|(4
|)
|Net income attributable to Gilead
|Â
|$
|2,718
|Â
|Â
|$
|3,330
|Â
|Â
|$
|8,493
|Â
|Â
|$
|10,393
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Net income per share attributable to Gilead common stockholders - basic
|Â
|$
|2.08
|Â
|Â
|$
|2.52
|Â
|Â
|$
|6.50
|Â
|Â
|$
|7.72
|Â
|Shares used in per share calculation - basic
|Â
|1,306
|Â
|Â
|1,322
|Â
|Â
|1,307
|Â
|Â
|1,347
|Â
|Net income per share attributable to Gilead common stockholders - diluted
|Â
|$
|2.06
|Â
|Â
|$
|2.49
|Â
|Â
|$
|6.44
|Â
|Â
|$
|7.59
|Â
|Shares used in per share calculation - diluted
|Â
|1,319
|Â
|Â
|1,339
|Â
|Â
|1,319
|Â
|Â
|1,369
|Â
|Cash dividends declared per share
|Â
|$
|0.52
|Â
|Â
|$
|0.47
|Â
|Â
|$
|1.56
|Â
|Â
|$
|1.37
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(unaudited)
(in millions, except percentages and per share amounts)
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Three Months Ended
|Â
|Nine Months Ended
|Â
|Â
|September 30,
|Â
|September 30,
|Â
|Â
|2017
|Â
|2016
|Â
|2017
|Â
|2016
|Cost of goods sold reconciliation:
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|GAAP cost of goods sold
|Â
|$
|1,032
|Â
|Â
|$
|1,129
|Â
|Â
|$
|3,115
|Â
|Â
|$
|3,186
|Â
|Acquisition-related- amortization of purchased intangibles
|Â
|(209
|)
|Â
|(210
|)
|Â
|(629
|)
|Â
|(630
|)
|Stock-based compensation expenses
|Â
|(4
|)
|Â
|(4
|)
|Â
|(12
|)
|Â
|(11
|)
|Other(1)
|Â
|2
|Â
|Â
|3
|Â
|Â
|(18
|)
|Â
|9
|Â
|Non-GAAP cost of goods sold
|Â
|$
|821
|Â
|Â
|$
|918
|Â
|Â
|$
|2,456
|Â
|Â
|$
|2,554
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Product gross margin reconciliation:
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|GAAP product gross margin
|Â
|83.9
|
Â %
|Â
|84.8
|
Â %
|Â
|84.3
|
Â %
|Â
|86.0
|
Â %
|Acquisition-related- amortization of purchased intangibles
|Â
|3.3
|
Â %
|Â
|2.8
|
Â %
|Â
|3.2
|
Â %
|Â
|2.8
|
Â %
|Other(1)
|Â
|â
|
Â %
|Â
|â
|
Â %
|Â
|0.1
|
Â %
|Â
|â
|
Â %
|Non-GAAP product gross margin(2)
|Â
|87.2
|
Â %
|Â
|87.6
|
Â %
|Â
|87.6
|
Â %
|Â
|88.8
|
Â %
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Research and development expenses reconciliation:
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|GAAP research and development expenses
|Â
|$
|789
|Â
|Â
|$
|1,141
|Â
|Â
|$
|2,584
|Â
|Â
|$
|3,890
|Â
|Up-front collaboration expenses
|Â
|â
|Â
|Â
|(5
|)
|Â
|â
|Â
|Â
|(373
|)
|Acquisition-related expenses- acquired IPR&D
|Â
|â
|Â
|Â
|â
|Â
|Â
|â
|Â
|Â
|(400
|)
|Acquisition-related- IPR&D impairment
|Â
|â
|Â
|Â
|(117
|)
|Â
|â
|Â
|Â
|(231
|)
|Stock-based compensation expenses
|Â
|(53
|)
|Â
|(44
|)
|Â
|(142
|)
|Â
|(129
|)
|Other(1)
|Â
|9
|Â
|Â
|6
|Â
|Â
|4
|Â
|Â
|33
|Â
|Non-GAAP research and development expenses
|Â
|$
|745
|Â
|Â
|$
|981
|Â
|Â
|$
|2,446
|Â
|Â
|$
|2,790
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Selling, general and administrative expenses reconciliation:
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|GAAP selling, general a
