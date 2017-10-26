330 43

LTI Announces Strategic Implementation Partnership with Apttus

26/10/2017 - 14:45

- Business Wire

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd. (NSE: LTI, BSE: 540005), a global technology consulting and digital solutions company today announced strategic implementation partnership with Apttus, the category-defining Quote-to-Cash software company headquartered in San Mateo, CA. The partnership will focus on enabling digital transformation initiatives of global customers through jointly developed industry focused offerings.

As strategic partners, the twoÂ companies will synergize to deliver Apttus-powered solutions to the customers in various industries like:

Media & Entertainment : Solutions streamlining production and distribution process including legal operations

: Solutions streamlining production and distribution process including legal operations Oil & Gas : Next generation oil well management solutions and downstream commercial operations

: Next generation oil well management solutions and downstream commercial operations Manufacturing : Integrated Inquiry to Cash solutions that unlock backoffice operations and help transform sales and service operations

: Integrated Inquiry to Cash solutions that unlock backoffice operations and help transform sales and service operations Financial Services: Plan to Portfolio solutions modernizing client engagement in B2B and B2C environments; Brexit and MIFID II readiness solutions.

Sanjay Jalona, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, LTI, said, âOur clients are looking to improve their business by transforming Quote-to-Cash and Procure-to-Pay processes. Apttus provides a fantastic engine for creating next generation intelligent solutions for sales, service and legal operations.â

Kirk Krappe, Chief Executive Officer, Apttus, said, âOur partners are a critically valuable component of our go-to-market strategy and we are thrilled to work with LTI in a greater capacity across the globe. LTIâs deep domain expertise across Manufacturing, Media and Financial Services provides a unique collaboration opportunity and ability to offer joint innovation to our customers.â

About LTI:

LTI (NSE: LTI, BSE: 540005) is a global technology consulting and digital solutions company helping more than 250 clients succeed in a converging world. With operations in 27 countries, we go the extra mile for our clients and accelerate their digital transformation with LTIâs Mosaic platformÂ enablingÂ theirÂ mobile, social, analytics, IoT and cloud journeys. Founded 20 years ago as a subsidiary of theÂ Larsen & Toubro group, our unique heritage gives usÂ unrivaledÂ real-world expertise to solve the most complex challenges of enterprises across all industries. Each day,Â our team of more than 20,000 LTItes enable our clients to improveÂ theÂ effectiveness of their business and technology operations,Â and deliver value to their customers, employees and shareholders. Find more atÂ www.Lntinfotech.comÂ or follow us at @LTI_Global.

About Apttus:

Apttus, the category-defining Quote-to-Cash and Contract Life Cycle Management technology company, drives the vital business process between a buyerâs interest and the realization of revenue. Utilizing a patented combination of SaaS-based applications, theÂ Apttus Intelligent CloudÂ maximizes revenue and business outcomes for companies of all sizes, including 100 of the Fortune 500. Enhanced by Machine Learning and Max, an Intelligent Agent, Apttus applications include Configure Price Quote (CPQ), E-Commerce, Contract Management, Incentives Management, Renewals, Billing and Order Management. The Apttus Intelligent Cloud is powered by the worldâs most trusted cloud platforms, including Salesforce and Microsoft Azure. Apttus is based in San Mateo, California, with additional offices located across the globe. For more information visit:Â apttus.com.

More Information:

LTI Alliances: https://www.lntinfotech.com/alliances/

Salesforce by LTI: https://www.lntinfotech.com/services/enterprise-solutions/salesforce/

Â

