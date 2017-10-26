LTI Announces Strategic Implementation Partnership with Apttus

- Business Wire
Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd. (NSE: LTI, BSE: 540005), a global technology consulting and digital solutions company today announced strategic implementation partnership with Apttus, the category-defining Quote-to-Cash software company headquartered in San Mateo, CA. The partnership will focus on enabling digital transformation initiatives of global customers through jointly developed industry focused offerings.
As strategic partners, the twoÂ companies will synergize to deliver Apttus-powered solutions to the customers in various industries like:
Sanjay Jalona, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, LTI, said, âOur clients are looking to improve their business by transforming Quote-to-Cash and Procure-to-Pay processes. Apttus provides a fantastic engine for creating next generation intelligent solutions for sales, service and legal operations.â
Kirk Krappe, Chief Executive Officer, Apttus, said, âOur partners are a critically valuable component of our go-to-market strategy and we are thrilled to work with LTI in a greater capacity across the globe. LTIâs deep domain expertise across Manufacturing, Media and Financial Services provides a unique collaboration opportunity and ability to offer joint innovation to our customers.â
About LTI:
LTI (NSE: LTI, BSE: 540005) is a global technology consulting and digital solutions company helping more than 250 clients succeed in a converging world. With operations in 27 countries, we go the extra mile for our clients and accelerate their digital transformation with LTIâs Mosaic platformÂ enablingÂ theirÂ mobile, social, analytics, IoT and cloud journeys. Founded 20 years ago as a subsidiary of theÂ Larsen & Toubro group, our unique heritage gives usÂ unrivaledÂ real-world expertise to solve the most complex challenges of enterprises across all industries. Each day,Â our team of more than 20,000 LTItes enable our clients to improveÂ theÂ effectiveness of their business and technology operations,Â and deliver value to their customers, employees and shareholders. Find more atÂ www.Lntinfotech.comÂ or follow us at @LTI_Global.
About Apttus:
Apttus, the category-defining Quote-to-Cash and Contract Life Cycle Management technology company, drives the vital business process between a buyerâs interest and the realization of revenue. Utilizing a patented combination of SaaS-based applications, theÂ Apttus Intelligent CloudÂ maximizes revenue and business outcomes for companies of all sizes, including 100 of the Fortune 500. Enhanced by Machine Learning and Max, an Intelligent Agent, Apttus applications include Configure Price Quote (CPQ), E-Commerce, Contract Management, Incentives Management, Renewals, Billing and Order Management. The Apttus Intelligent Cloud is powered by the worldâs most trusted cloud platforms, including Salesforce and Microsoft Azure. Apttus is based in San Mateo, California, with additional offices located across the globe. For more information visit:Â apttus.com.
More Information:
Connect with LTI:
Â
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171026005704/en/
El entrenador del Oporto, Sérgio Conceiçao, explicó este viernes que sentó a Iker Casillas en el banquillo en los últimos partidos …
La declaración unilateral de independencia por parte del Parlament de Cataluña ha sacudido a España entera y también al Barcelona. Los …
El presidente del Gobierno, Mariano Rajoy, ha reaccionado a través de la red social Twitter una vez el Parlament ha aprobado la resolución …
EN DIRECTO | Pleno del Senado en el que se aprobarán las medidas del 155 para Cataluña. El acuerdo del Senado dando autorización al …
Daimler ha presentado en el Salón del Automóvil de Tokio el E-Fuso Vision One, un prototipo de camión eléctrico que promete 350 …
El fabricante nipón Subaru anunció hoy que planea llamar a revisión unos 255.000 vehículos comercializados en Japón, tras admitir que …
La firma automovilística francesa Citroën ha presentado el nuevo C4 Cactus, fabricado en la planta del Grupo PSA en Villaverde (Madrid), …
Hay algo que Neymar, jugador del Paris Saint-Germain, no soporta de Unai Emery, su entrenador. El delantero brasileño es más de entrenar …
Juanfran Moreno, uno de los capitanes del Deportivo, ha pedido perdón por su expulsión en el partido de Copa del Rey ante la UD Las Palmas …
Una adolescente japonesa ha interpuesto este viernes una demanda contra el Gobierno de Osaka alegando que el instituto público Kaifukan, …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
La vida sexual salvaje de los ricos
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens