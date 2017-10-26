330 43

Glennmont Partners Complete ?190m Refinancing Of 245MW Italian Wind Portfolio

Glennmont Partners has successfully completed the refinancing of SER for â¬190m, one of Italyâs largest operating wind portfolios, with 245 MW of installed capacity. The transaction is Italyâs first bond ever in the wind sector and is part of Glennmontâs ongoing activities to realise additional value from its operational assets. It follows last monthâs successful refinancing of Glennmontâs Sleaford biomass plant in the UK for Â£150m.

The SER portfolio is made up of 231 wind turbines across Sicily and Puglia, all of which entered into operation between 2009 and 2012. The portfolio was acquired in June 2016. The refinancing has replaced part of the original project finance debt, from nine financing banks, with one bond listed in the ExtraMOT segment of Borsa Italiana, provided by certain investors managed and represented by a large financial institution. The transaction reinforces Glennmontâs reputation for providing attractive risk-adjusted returns to investors, based on predictable cash yields underpinned by regulated and contracted revenues.

Francesco Cacciabue, CFO at Glennmont Partners, commented: âWe are delighted to complete our second major refinancing in a month. This transaction demonstrates Glennmontâs confidence in the clean energy sector across Europe as our investors enjoy an unprecedented yield from our fundsâ assets. The increasingly sophisticated financing options open to clean energy asset owners give us the opportunity to realise large amounts of capital and to enhance the overall value of our funds. Investors can look forward to more of the same in the coming monthsâ.

Claudio Vescovo, Investment Director at Glennmont Partners, said: âThe complexity of this transaction was underpinned by the level of expertise here at Glennmont and we look forward to realising more value from our assets, both in Italy and further afield. We are pleased to have structured the first ever wind bond financing in the country leveraging on our in-house expertise. The strong demand from investors underlines the quality of the assets we invest in, which offer deep market potential and a balance of yields and returnsâ.

The refinancing was successfully arranged by Natixis and Unicredit acting as Structuring MLAs and Bookrunners which also provided a liquidity facility. DNV GL acted as the technical adviser, PwC as the tax adviser, and both Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe and Gianni, Origoni, Grippo, Cappelli & Partners who provided legal advice to the borrower and lenders respectively.

Notes to Editors:

Glennmont Partners is one of Europeâs largest fund managers focusing exclusively on investment in clean energy infrastructure. It raises long-term capital to invest in alternative power generation projects, such as wind farms, biomass power stations, solar parks and small-scale hydro power plants. Its carefully selected, risk managed investments deliver sustained performance and predictable returns over periods of 10 years or more. Glennmont operates a portfolio of more than 840MW of mixed renewable energy generation offering investors a balance of yield and return. Based in London, the team has been working together since 2007, and has established a reputation for making intelligent, long-term investments that deliver absolute returns.

A short video introduction to the SER portfolio can be seen here: http://www.glennmont.com/news-media/asset-videos/.

