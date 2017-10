330 43

The New Japan Event in Monaco "Monaco Japan Week 2017" Was Successful

26/10/2017 - 13:05

The “Monaco Japan Week” was held in Monaco from October 12th to 14th, 2017 (http://www.monacojapanweek.com/).

(Sponsors: Japan National Tourism Organization, Embassy of Japan in Monaco, Monaco Government Tourist and Convention Bureau, Monaco Japan Association)

Monaco Japan Week 2017 (Photo: Business Wire)

This Japan-related event was born due to a development of the Japan-Monaco Cultural Exchange Tea Party which has been organized in 2016 and certified by the Japanese Embassy of Monaco and the Monégasque Government, as a "Project to Commemorate 10 Years of Japan-Monaco Friendship". In addition to the Tea Party, a drawing competition and a Japanese sake tasting event were also organized.

The Tea Party was held in the “Japanese Garden” of Monaco, where guests were served “Suzuka Matcha”, which has been offered to the Monaco’s princely family, along with sweets. Around 200 guests attended this Tea Party including the Mayor of Monaco, Monaco´s ambassador to Japan, and the Director of the Monaco Tourism Board, and other VIPs.

Concerning the drawing competition, it featured a total of 150 drawings by Japanese children on the theme of “Future Travel”. Judgement was done during the Tea Party by its guests.

The Japanese sake tasting event was held over two days at The Condamine Market Hall in Monaco where many guests, including the Mayor, tasted three carefully selected Japanese sakes.

There are plans to make Monaco Japan Week an annual event from next year.

