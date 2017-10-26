330 43

FundCru Announces ICO, Partners With ATSoft, POS Company Serving 5000+ Merchants, to Deploy Blockchain-Based Gift Cards

26/10/2017 - 12:55

- Business Wire

FundCru, Inc., the blockchain-powered fundraising platform that enables caused-based funding via fiat money, cryptocurrency, and eCommerce transactions, today announced that it will launch its ICO on December 5, 2017 at 13:00 UTC.

FundCru also announced its partnership with ATSoft, Inc., a Point of Sales (POS) company that services over 5000 merchants, and plans to integrate FundCruâs blockchain-powered smart contract technology for gift cards, vouchers, and coupons into ATSoftâs existing POS system, making this technology available to all ATSoft merchants.

âFundCruâs blockchain system makes it easy to manage gift cards, vouchers, and coupons at low costs and with high levels of security, auditability, and scalability,â said Andrew Pham, CEO of ATSoft. âBecause FundCruâs smart contract API provides interoperability with existing e-commerce systems, FundCruâs product will integrate seamlessly and require no additional knowledge of blockchain technologies or data encryption.â

FundCruÂ´s Chief Marketing Officer, Patricia Wilson, says, âFundCruÂ´s products encourage customer loyalty and are critical for merchants. Currently, many merchants are unable to independently maintain a gift card system that complies with fast-changing POS system requirements. In the past, only large enterprises could keep up with these requirements due to the extensive resources needed. But by integrating blockchain technology, ATSoft can use the blockchainâs natural permanence and transparency to lower costs significantly, giving its merchants access to the same benefits that had previously only been available to large enterprises.â

Additional Resources

About ATSoft

Founded in 2005, ATSoft is a nationwide supplier of point of sale (POS) software and systems. ATSoft specializes in providing customized POS systems that improve business and transaction efficiency for retailers, restaurants, and rental businesses.

About FundCru

Founded in 2015, FundCru is a blockchain-powered fundraising platform that funds causes through e-commerce transactions and direct donations. FundCru distinguishes itself from other fundraising platforms by supporting both cryptocurrency and fiat money on all transactions, providing fundraisers with a large percentage (typically 25%) of gross sales from eCommerce transactions, and forgoing platform fees for donations.

FundCru aims to use its business model and blockchain technology to provide fundraisers with a wealth of additional revenue sources, merchants with significantly improved outreach and marketing, and supporters with more ways to help their causes.

Â

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171026005236/en/

PUBLICIDAD