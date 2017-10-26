FundCru Announces ICO, Partners With ATSoft, POS Company Serving 5000+ Merchants, to Deploy Blockchain-Based Gift Cards

- Business Wire
FundCru, Inc., the blockchain-powered fundraising platform that enables caused-based funding via fiat money, cryptocurrency, and eCommerce transactions, today announced that it will launch its ICO on December 5, 2017 at 13:00 UTC.
FundCru also announced its partnership with ATSoft, Inc., a Point of Sales (POS) company that services over 5000 merchants, and plans to integrate FundCruâs blockchain-powered smart contract technology for gift cards, vouchers, and coupons into ATSoftâs existing POS system, making this technology available to all ATSoft merchants.
âFundCruâs blockchain system makes it easy to manage gift cards, vouchers, and coupons at low costs and with high levels of security, auditability, and scalability,â said Andrew Pham, CEO of ATSoft. âBecause FundCruâs smart contract API provides interoperability with existing e-commerce systems, FundCruâs product will integrate seamlessly and require no additional knowledge of blockchain technologies or data encryption.â
FundCruÂ´s Chief Marketing Officer, Patricia Wilson, says, âFundCruÂ´s products encourage customer loyalty and are critical for merchants. Currently, many merchants are unable to independently maintain a gift card system that complies with fast-changing POS system requirements. In the past, only large enterprises could keep up with these requirements due to the extensive resources needed. But by integrating blockchain technology, ATSoft can use the blockchainâs natural permanence and transparency to lower costs significantly, giving its merchants access to the same benefits that had previously only been available to large enterprises.â
Additional Resources
About ATSoft
Founded in 2005, ATSoft is a nationwide supplier of point of sale (POS) software and systems. ATSoft specializes in providing customized POS systems that improve business and transaction efficiency for retailers, restaurants, and rental businesses.
About FundCru
Founded in 2015, FundCru is a blockchain-powered fundraising platform that funds causes through e-commerce transactions and direct donations. FundCru distinguishes itself from other fundraising platforms by supporting both cryptocurrency and fiat money on all transactions, providing fundraisers with a large percentage (typically 25%) of gross sales from eCommerce transactions, and forgoing platform fees for donations.
FundCru aims to use its business model and blockchain technology to provide fundraisers with a wealth of additional revenue sources, merchants with significantly improved outreach and marketing, and supporters with more ways to help their causes.
Â
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171026005236/en/
El entrenador del Oporto, Sérgio Conceiçao, explicó este viernes que sentó a Iker Casillas en el banquillo en los últimos partidos …
La declaración unilateral de independencia por parte del Parlament de Cataluña ha sacudido a España entera y también al Barcelona. Los …
El presidente del Gobierno, Mariano Rajoy, ha reaccionado a través de la red social Twitter una vez el Parlament ha aprobado la resolución …
EN DIRECTO | Pleno del Senado en el que se aprobarán las medidas del 155 para Cataluña. El acuerdo del Senado dando autorización al …
Daimler ha presentado en el Salón del Automóvil de Tokio el E-Fuso Vision One, un prototipo de camión eléctrico que promete 350 …
El fabricante nipón Subaru anunció hoy que planea llamar a revisión unos 255.000 vehículos comercializados en Japón, tras admitir que …
La firma automovilística francesa Citroën ha presentado el nuevo C4 Cactus, fabricado en la planta del Grupo PSA en Villaverde (Madrid), …
Hay algo que Neymar, jugador del Paris Saint-Germain, no soporta de Unai Emery, su entrenador. El delantero brasileño es más de entrenar …
Juanfran Moreno, uno de los capitanes del Deportivo, ha pedido perdón por su expulsión en el partido de Copa del Rey ante la UD Las Palmas …
Una adolescente japonesa ha interpuesto este viernes una demanda contra el Gobierno de Osaka alegando que el instituto público Kaifukan, …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
La vida sexual salvaje de los ricos
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens