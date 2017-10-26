REDAVIA Commissioned Largest Minigrid in Tanzania

- Business Wire
REDAVIA, a global market leader of cost-effective, reliable rental solar power for businesses and communities, commissioned two minigrids in Isenzanya and Shitunguru, located in the Songwe region in western Tanzania. The two pioneering containers were financed by InfraCo Africa (part of PIDG).
Previously, both villages didnât have access to power - a common situation in Tanzania with low electrification rates, leading to the usage of diesel or kerosene for lighting and other energy needs. This lack of energy led to delayed local development for residential applications (e.g. lights, TV), public services (e.g. education, healthcare), service businesses (e.g. shops, restaurants) and productive businesses (e.g. welding, crops processing).
âElectricity gives women like me opportunities to make a contribution to the development of our communities,â said Potfar Hira Mwamlima, resident in Shitunguru.
The REDAVIA minigrid solution includes two solar containers with 89 kWp capacity each, complemented by two integrated lithiumâion energy storage devices (90 kVA / 165 kWh and 60 kVA /138 kWh) to deliver a 24/7 high-quality power supply. As part of the solution, REDAVIA has set up an electricity distribution, metering and mobile payment infrastructure, including 10 km distribution lines each, 1000 energy meters and payment system to connect households in Isenzanya and Shitunguru. These minigrids have been planned and rolled out to enable local growth and to ensure everyone can benefit from electricity in the future.
âWe are very proud to be an important component of TanzaniaÂ´s rural electrification roadmap, it is amazing to see the immediate positive impact that power has on peopleâs lives,â stated Erwin Spolders, CEO at REDAVIA. âOur financially viable business model enables the provision of cost-effective, reliable energy for local communities and businesses in the long run.â
Alex Katon, Executive Director at InfraCo Africa comments, âInfraCo Africaâs support for REDAVIAâs deployment of containerized solar power in rural Tanzania demonstrates our commitment to investing in innovative businesses to accelerate access to power.â
REDAVIA offers rental solar power for businesses and communities. The REDAVIA system is based on a pre-configured container model, including high-performance solar modules and electrical components. It is easy to ship, set up, scale and redeploy. Businesses and communities benefit from a cost-effective, reliable, clean energy solution without the need for upfront investment or technical skills. www.redaviasolar.com
