Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation Contributions Make Toshiba the Winner of the 2017 MIPI Corporate Award

26/10/2017 - 12:30

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation today announced that Toshiba Corporation (Toshiba Corp.) has received the 2017 MIPI Corporate Award, one of the MIPIÂ® Alliance Membership Awards. The award effectively recognizes the work and achievements of the company, Toshiba Corpâs representatives in the alliance, and its European subsidiary, Toshiba Electronics Europe GmbH, and was presented to Toshiba Corp. as the alliance member. Toshiba Corp. is the first Japanese company to receive the award, which was presented at an awards ceremony held during a memberâs meeting luncheon at the Leela Palace, Bangalore, India on October 25.

MIPI Alliance is a collaborative global organization that designs and promotes hardware and software interfaces for mobile devices that simplify component integration. The MIPI Alliance Membership Awards Program annually recognizes outstanding contributions and achievements by individual and corporate members. The MIPI Corporate Award is presented to companies that provide the MIPI Alliance with years of outstanding corporate leadership.

The company, formerly as part of Toshibaâs electronic devices business and today in its present form, has been instrumental in bringing to market important specifications that are widely adopted in mobile applications. The company consistently delivers unbiased support of MIPIÂ® specifications in its IC products, and has helped to pioneer a number of specifications, including UniPro and CSI. It also exercises a leadership role in MIPI Alliance working groups that seek to improve specifications under development and drive consensus for the benefit of the industry as a whole.

Since Toshiba Corp. joined the organization in 2004, it has played a leading role in developing specifications for mobile and mobile-influenced devices, and many specifications developed by the MIPI Alliance are global standards. The companyâs âViscontiâ¢â image recognition LSI, interface bridges and high frequency switches, and Toshiba Memory Corporationâs UFS memory chips, all conform with MIPIÂ® specifications, have been adopted in smartphones, consumer and industrial equipment, and automotive systems.

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation will continue to participate in the MIPI Alliance and to contribute to promotion of MIPIÂ® specifications for the mobile market and new markets.

