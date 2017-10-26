Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation Contributions Make Toshiba the Winner of the 2017 MIPI Corporate Award

- Business Wire
Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation today announced that Toshiba Corporation (Toshiba Corp.) has received the 2017 MIPI Corporate Award, one of the MIPIÂ® Alliance Membership Awards. The award effectively recognizes the work and achievements of the company, Toshiba Corpâs representatives in the alliance, and its European subsidiary, Toshiba Electronics Europe GmbH, and was presented to Toshiba Corp. as the alliance member. Toshiba Corp. is the first Japanese company to receive the award, which was presented at an awards ceremony held during a memberâs meeting luncheon at the Leela Palace, Bangalore, India on October 25.
MIPI Alliance is a collaborative global organization that designs and promotes hardware and software interfaces for mobile devices that simplify component integration. The MIPI Alliance Membership Awards Program annually recognizes outstanding contributions and achievements by individual and corporate members. The MIPI Corporate Award is presented to companies that provide the MIPI Alliance with years of outstanding corporate leadership.
The company, formerly as part of Toshibaâs electronic devices business and today in its present form, has been instrumental in bringing to market important specifications that are widely adopted in mobile applications. The company consistently delivers unbiased support of MIPIÂ® specifications in its IC products, and has helped to pioneer a number of specifications, including UniPro and CSI. It also exercises a leadership role in MIPI Alliance working groups that seek to improve specifications under development and drive consensus for the benefit of the industry as a whole.
Since Toshiba Corp. joined the organization in 2004, it has played a leading role in developing specifications for mobile and mobile-influenced devices, and many specifications developed by the MIPI Alliance are global standards. The companyâs âViscontiâ¢â image recognition LSI, interface bridges and high frequency switches, and Toshiba Memory Corporationâs UFS memory chips, all conform with MIPIÂ® specifications, have been adopted in smartphones, consumer and industrial equipment, and automotive systems.
Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation will continue to participate in the MIPI Alliance and to contribute to promotion of MIPIÂ® specifications for the mobile market and new markets.
About Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation
Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation combines the vigor of a new company with the wisdom of experience. Since being spun off from Toshiba Corporation in July 2017, we have taken our place among the leading general devices companies, and offer our customers and business partners outstanding solutions in discrete semiconductors, system LSIs and HDDs.
Our 19,000 employees around the world share a determination to maximize the value of our products, and emphasize close collaboration with customers to promote co-creation of value and new markets. We look forward to building on annual sales now surpassing 700-billion yen (US$6 billion) and to contributing to a better future for people everywhere.
Â
