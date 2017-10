330 43

Exclusive Group Posts Hard-Core Financial Results

26/10/2017 - 12:25

Exclusive Group, the value-added services and technologies (VAST) group, today announced record half-year revenues of 731m€ - up more than 19% on H1 2016. Core vendor revenues continue to grow at above market rates as Exclusive Group increases its share of each vendor’s respective business. The pattern is repeated across international territories worldwide, with profits continuing in line with expectations. The figures do not include revenues from the Q2 acquisition of Fine Tec in the US.

“While we continue to rapidly accelerate the growth of new, emerging vendors with triple-digit increases, this period has also once again seen strong performance among our most established vendor partners,” said Olivier Breittmayer, CEO of Exclusive Group. “All benefit equally from our unique business model, comprehensive technical and professional services, global/local execution and proven go-to-market expertise. This makes us different, not only in terms of approach but also results.”

Other highlights:

In EMEA, revenues were particularly strong in large, established territories such as Southern Europe (Italy, Spain and Portugal) which grew 36%. Results in the UK and France also stood out with annual growth of 28% and 30%, respectively.

Strong performance across the board was also the story in APAC, with the Asia region posting annual growth of 22% while the Pacific region grew 29%.

BigTec, the datacentre transformation VAD, continues to grow very aggressively in line with further geographic expansion and increased traction for disruptive vendors. BigTec now accounts for over 100m€ of annualised Group revenues; almost double the size of one year ago.

“More and more business is now made up of international cross-border projects, leveraging our global logistics and project management capabilities to support our value to global SI, service provider and vendor partners, and reflect the success of our VAST strategy,” said Barrie Desmond, COO of Exclusive Group. “This is being boosted further via the successful integration of our US operation, which is already delivering significant opportunities, keeping us on track for unprecedented long-term growth.”

