Industry Legend Cristóbal Conde Joins Duco as Advisor

26/10/2017 - 12:25

Duco, the global provider of self-service data normalization and reconciliation services, today announced that CristÃ³bal Conde has joined as an advisor to the CEO and board of directors.

Christian Nentwich, CEO of Duco, said: âI am very pleased that Cris has chosen to work with us. We have invested a lot of time in finding the right person to complement our board and senior management. Crisâs experience in helping technology firms scale, and his drive for innovation in the world of data, machine learning, analytics and risk, make him a great fit for Duco as we continue with our expansion strategy. His insight, inspiration and ability to execute are all critical as we build the next generation of data platforms.â

Conde had a 24-year career at SunGard, culminating in him running the firm as CEO, building it into a Fortune 500 company and making it the largest privately-held software and services company in the world. He is currently an advisor and non-executive director at several technology firms challenging the status quo, including OpenGamma, Digital Asset, Callsign and Digital Reasoning.

âI have been involved in reconciliation for much of my career and Duco is the first credible self-service solution I have ever seen,â said Conde, commenting on his appointment. âI believe this approach will be extremely disruptive in a field that has not seen much innovation. Data and analytics are cornerstone-enabling functions where new, agile technology is rapidly changing businesses. Duco offers a unique combination of passionate clients, leading products, talented people and a commitment to innovation. The company has already distinguished itself in challenging environments in some of the worldâs largest financial institutions. It now has the potential to grow into a world-renowned enterprise SaaS business.â

About Duco

Ducoâs mission is to make managing data easy. As the market leader in self-service reconciliation, Duco empowers users to deal with complex data in a fraction of the time required by traditional systems. New clients are live in 24 hours, with results in 7 days and tangible business value in 30 days. Customers include international banks, brokers, asset managers, hedge funds, administrators, exchanges, service providers and corporates. Headquartered in London, with offices in New York and Luxembourg, Duco serves clients throughout Europe, North America, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Australasia.

