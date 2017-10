330 43

Westinghouse Names Dan Sumner Chief Financial Officer

26/10/2017 - 11:55

- Business Wire

Westinghouse Electric Company announced today that Dan Sumner has been named chief financial officer by the Westinghouse Board of Directors. He had served as acting chief financial officer since May 2017.

“Dan has been an invaluable member of the executive team throughout our Chapter 11 process,” said José Emeterio Gutiérrez, president and chief executive officer. “I am confident he will continue to succeed in restoring our financial health through the Company’s strategic transition.”

In October 2016, Sumner, 36, was named vice president of finance with responsibility for global Product Line & Region Finance, Financial Planning & Analysis, Corporate Accounting, and Global Shared Services. He had previously served as Westinghouse’s chief compliance officer and director of corporate audit. Sumner was instrumental in building Westinghouse’s global corporate audit and Sarbanes-Oxley programs, and has held key roles on several strategic initiatives since joining the company in 2010.

Sumner holds a bachelor’s of science degree in business management from Grove City College. He graduated from the University of Pittsburgh’s Katz School of Business with a Masters of Business Administration (MBA), with a concentration in corporate finance and strategy. Additionally, Sumner earned executive certificates from Stanford University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, focusing on leadership, and strategic decision & risk management. Dan, his wife Alissa and their four children will continue to reside in the Pittsburgh area.

Â

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171025005352/en/

PUBLICIDAD