Cooper Zeon CS8 Selected As Original Equipment on New Volkswagen T-Roc for Europe

26/10/2017 - 11:30

Cooper Tire announced today that its high performance Cooper Zeon CS8 passenger car tire in size 205/60R16 92V has been selected as original equipment (OE) on the new Volkswagen T-Roc compact SUV, sold throughout Europe. The T-Roc is produced at Volkswagenâs Autoeuropa factory in Palmela, Portugal. This marks the first Cooper tire to be specified as an OE fitment for Volkswagen.

âWe are thrilled to be associated with Volkswagenâs exciting new entry into the compact SUV category with the Cooper Zeon CS8 tire," said Glenn Arbaugh, Director, Global OE Light Vehicle Business & Strategy for Cooper. âOur global OE development team, based in the United States, collaborated extensively with Volkswagen to develop a tire uniquely suited to the stylish and fuel-efficient T-Roc crossover. The Cooper Zeon CS8 has exceptional wet grip, with an A rating for the feature on the EU tire label, yet it does not compromise fuel economy and offers a superior, quiet ride.â

About Cooper Tire & Rubber Company

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE: CTB) is the parent company of a global family of companies that specializes in the design, manufacture, marketing and sale of passenger car and light truck tires. Cooper and its subsidiaries also sell medium truck, motorcycle and racing tires. CooperÂ´s headquarters is in Findlay, Ohio, with manufacturing, sales, distribution, technical and design operations within its family of companies located in more than one dozen countries around the world. For more information on Cooper, visit www.coopertire.com, www.facebook.com/coopertire or www.twitter.com/coopertire.

