Inaugural CES Unveiled Amsterdam Debuts Tomorrow

26/10/2017 - 11:30

Consumer Technology Association (CTA):

WHAT: Â Â CES Unveiled Amsterdam kicks off tomorrow, and is set to break records for most attendees and exhibitors of an inaugural CES Unveiled event abroad. More than 500 attendees are expected at the event, which will unite top media, startups, buyers and industry influencers and serve as a preview of the innovation to come at CESÂ® 2018. Schedule is as follows: Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Thursday, October 26, 2017 Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 12:30-1:30 PM: Onsite Registration & Badge Pickup Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1:30-1:40 PM: Introduction and Welcome Remarks Â Â Â Gary Shapiro, President and CEO, CTA Â Â Â HRH Prince Constantijn, the Netherlands Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1:40-2:05 PM: CTA Trends and Market Research Presentation Â Â Â Steve Koenig, Sr. Director Market Research, CTA Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2:05-2:35 PM: CES 2018 News Conference Â Â Â Gary Shapiro, President and CEO, CTA Â Â Â Karen Chupka, Sr. VP, CES and Corporate Business Strategy, CTA Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2:35-2:45 PM: Q&A with CTA Executives Â Â Â Gary Shapiro, President and CEO, CTA Â Â Â Karen Chupka, Sr. VP, CES and Corporate Business Strategy, CTA Â Â Â Steve Koenig, Sr. Director Market Research, CTA Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2:45-3:10 PM: Panel Discussion: Connectivity Improving Our Lives Â Â Â Gary Shapiro, President and CEO, CTA Â Â Â Charles Jackson, Deputy CEO, Pricer Â Â Â Manuel Kohnstamm, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, LibertyGlobal Â Â Â Jeroen Tas, Chief Innovation and Strategy Officer, Philips Â Â Â Willem Strijbosch, Head Autonomous Driving, TomTom Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 3:10-3:30 PM: Closing Remarks Â Â Â HRH Prince Constantijn, the Netherlands Â Â Â Gary Shapiro, President and CEO, CTA Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 3:30-5:30 PM: Networking Reception & Tabletop Exhibition Â Â Â Â WHERE: Â Â Beurs van Berlage Â Â Â Damrak 243 Â Â Â 1012 Z J Amsterdam Â Â Â Â WHO: Â Â A total of 43 companies will exhibit new-to-market products across multiple verticals in the tech industry. Check out what some of the exhibitors will be showcasing with this pitch video playlist. Â Â Â Â Â Â Â CTA is partnering with StartupDelta, led by HRH Prince Constantijn, to preview some of the budding startups that will be attending CES 2018. In 2018, even more Dutch innovative startups plan to exhibit at Eureka Park, the startup destination flagship at CES. Â Â Â Â Â Â Â A featured exhibitor at CES Unveiled Amsterdam is Sure Petcare. Sure Petcare will be showcasing the SureFlap Microchip Pet Door Connect for the first time in the Netherlands. The worldâs first app-controlled pet door enables owners to access the pet door from anywhere and gain valuable insights into their petâs daily activities and behaviors via the app. Insight reports into petsâ health and wellbeing helps owners to identify and address the changing needs of their pet throughout its lifetime.

About CES:

CESÂ® is the worldâs gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. It has served as the proving ground for innovators and breakthrough technologies for 50 yearsâthe global stage where next-generation innovations are introduced to the marketplace. As the largest hands-on event of its kind, CES features all aspects of the industry. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)â¢, it attracts the worldâs business leaders and pioneering thinkers. Check outÂ CES video highlights. Follow CES online at CES.tech and onÂ social.

About Consumer Technology Association:

Consumer Technology Association (CTA)â¢ is the trade association representing the $321 billion U.S. consumer technology industry, which supports more than 15 million U.S. jobs. More than 2,200 companies â 80 percent are small businesses and startups; others are among the worldâs best known brands â enjoy the benefits of CTA membership including policy advocacy, market research, technical education, industry promotion, standards development and the fostering of business and strategic relationships. CTA also owns and produces CESÂ® â the worldâs gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. Profits from CES are reinvested into CTAâs industry services.

