CRO Industry Veteran John Potthoff Joins SynteractHCR Board of Directors

SynteractHCR, a leading full-service contract research organization (CRO), announced the appointment of industry veteran John Potthoff to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Potthoff draws on extensive operational, business development and leadership experience derived through his 25-year career dedicated to clinical development.
Potthoff is a founder and CEO of Elligo Health Research, a leading clinical research infrastructure provider whose mission is to redefine the clinical trial process. Prior to this, he served as CEO of Theorem Clinical Research and COO of INC Research, having successfully contributed to the impressive growth of both CROs. In 2000 he founded and was CEO of Tanistry, a CNS focused CRO, which was acquired by INC Research. He currently sits on the Board of Directors for Chesapeake IRB and previously served as a member of the Board of Directors for Chiltern.
âI have had the pleasure of working directly with John in the past. He is both a respected business leader and an experienced board member in our industry,â said Steve Powell, CEO of SynteractHCR. âDrawing on his years of experience as a CRO executive, industry leader and now CEO of a company that implements new approaches to clinical trial conduct, John will provide fresh insights and counsel invaluable to SynteractHCR and our customers. I am delighted John has agreed to join our Board.â
"We have known John for over 10 years and haveÂ seen how he has played a leadership role in building value at INC Research and Theorem," added Ramsey Frank, partner and co-founder of Amulet Capital. "We welcome Johnâs addition to the board and are confident his industry acumen will help us build on SynteractHCRâs leading market position and continue to advance the companyâs success.â
About SynteractHCR
With 800 staff members across 21 countries, SynteractHCR is an international full-service contract research organization with a successful three-decade track record supporting biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies in all phases of clinical development. SynteractHCR has conducted Phase I-IV studies on six continents and in more than 60 countries, offering broad therapeutic expertise, with notable depth in oncology, immunotherapy, CNS and infectious disease, among other indications. With its âShared Work â Shared Visionâ philosophy, SynteractHCR provides customized services collaboratively and cost effectively, ensuring on-time delivery of quality data to help bring tomorrowâs treatments to patients.
