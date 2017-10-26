330 43

Work Connected with the Olympus Scientific Cloud

The new Olympus Scientific Cloud expands the capabilities of the EPOCHÂ® 6LT flaw detector and Vantaâ¢ handheld XRF analyzer at no extra cost, with more features planned in the coming months. A suite of new capabilities, including wireless software updates, easy data backups, and real-time screen sharing for Vanta analyzers help make your work faster and more efficient.

Olympus is constantly improving the software of our instruments. The Olympus Scientific Cloud (OSC) enables users to wirelessly download the latest software updates directly to their instrument without having to use a PC interface program. When an update for the Vanta analyzer is available, a notification will appear in the deviceâs user interface, prompting the user to download. EPOCH 6LT users can check the Cloud web application for updates. For fleet managers, this functionality helps ensure that all of the EPOCH 6LT flaw detectors and Vanta analyzers in their fleet are operating on the same software version for reliable, reproducible results.

Once data has been acquired, the Olympus Scientific Cloud makes it easy to back it up and share it with others. Operators can wirelessly upload their data to the Cloud, even while they are still in the field. Users no longer have to worry about maintaining a large backlog of files on their instrument or running out of space. Once the data is in the Cloud, colleagues back in the office or on the other side of the world can see the data for fast, efficient collaboration. The data files can also be transferred in open formats, like CSV, so users can easily access their data using their preferred software.

The OSC has powerful new management functionality. Fleet managers can monitor health parameters of their devices, such as active time, error logs, and temperature.* Managers can also use the OSC to keep track of how much each device is used to help ensure that the work is distributed evenly across the fleet. If an instrument needs to be serviced, the Cloud helps the Olympus service center know what components and software need updating or servicing to minimize downtime.

For Vanta analyzers, the OSC offers additional benefits, including:

Screen sharing : users in the field can share their analyzerâs screen with decision-makers back in the office.

: users in the field can share their analyzerâs screen with decision-makers back in the office. Advanced fleet management :managers can track the last reported physical location of all of their analyzers.

:managers can track the last reported physical location of all of their analyzers. Automatic data uploads:data automatically uploads (or is sent) to the Cloud as soon as you complete a test.

The benefits and functionality of the Olympus Scientific Cloud are paired with leading-edge security features. With a network of data centers located all over the world, users can be assured that their data is stored securely and locally. All data uploaded to the Olympus Scientific Cloud remains the property of the customer; Olympus does not share or use customer data that is stored in the Cloud.

*Health data varies per instrument.

About Olympus

Olympus Corporation operates in industrial, medical, and consumer markets, specializing in optics, electronics, and precision engineering. Olympus is a world-leading manufacturer of innovative test and measurement solutions that are used in industrial and research applications ranging from aerospace, power generation, petrochemical, civil infrastructure, and automotive to consumer products.

For more information about the Olympus Scientific Cloud and Olympusâ full line of nondestructive testing products, contact a sales representative or visit http://www.olympus-ims.com/.

Olympus and EPOCH are registered trademarks, and Vanta is a trademark of Olympus Corporation.

