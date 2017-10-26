330 43

Astrata Group Aggressively Expands into European LCV Market

Astrata Europe, a leader in advanced location-based IT, has appointed Mr. Simon Hill to provide the commercial leadership for its expansion into the Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) market. Together with the launch of the new VanLincTM FMS and Delivery Software platform, Mr. Hill joins the Astrata Europe team, bringing years of experience and a highly successful track record in LCV Telematics, having played a significant sales leadership role in the growth of both Verizon owned Fleetmatics (NYSE: VZ) and Masternaut.

AstrataÂ´s growth strategy in Europe enters a new phase with the launch of its proprietary LCV solution- VanLincTM. With this launch, Astrata now offers small, medium and large-scale fleet operators a highly cost-effective system to manage and optimize assets and operations, and benefit from its best-in-class fleet and advanced delivery management systems. SME and LCV operators will now be able to benefit from the proven Astrata technology relied upon for years by among the largest fleet operators and enterprises in Europe and throughout the world.

Mr. Hill comes with an impressive background in building and managing high performance sales teams in leading LCV focused telematics companies. As a proven sales leader with a stellar track record for rapidly building sales and revenue, he will bring his energy and passion to rapidly growing AstrataÂ´s LCV business throughout the European Continent. Mr. Hill will also serve as Country Manager for the UK.

About Astrata Europe

Astrata Europe is a subsidiary of Astrata Group. Formerly known as Qualcomm Enterprise Services Europe, Astrata Europe delivers advanced fleet management and software solutions to transport and logistics companies of all sizes, as well as to Industry verticals. Relied upon by over 1500 European customers, including several of Europeâs largest fleets, Astrata offers the broadest range of the telematics and transport operations technology available in the market today.

With more than 25 years of experience, Astrata Group is recognized as a trusted leader in Advanced Location-Based IT services and solutions worldwide.

