IFF Commissions Fragrance Ingredients Plant in China; Builds Industry Leadership; Sets New Sustainability Standards

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF), a leading innovator of sensory experiences that move the world, is commissioning a new fragrance ingredients plant in Jiande, located in Chinaâs Zhejiang Province. The plant underscores IFFâs commitment to the region and builds on the Companyâs global presence for the sector. The new facility occupies approximately 165,000 square meters and will serve IFF customers globally.
âIFF has a legacy of innovation and excellence in fragrance ingredients. This long-planned investment underscores our continued commitment to providing our customers with the best possible products and service,â said Andreas Fibig, IFF Chairman and CEO. âFully aligned with our strategic imperative to be our customersâ partner of choice, it does so as it furthers our quality, safety, and sustainability goals through the innovative use of technologies and the expertise of our people and partners.â
The plant was designed to help deliver on IFFâs strategic sustainability goals and to minimize its environmental impact with a special focus on areas of greatest sensitivity to the region. With Jiandeâs growing population, the responsible use of water resources is paramount. As a result, the facility was designed to have the lowest water consumption per kilo of production in IFFâs operations network. In addition, a state-of-the-art odor abatement system was installed in collaboration with global experts to ensure the best-in-class environmental compliance. By leveraging the latest technologies available, the Company believes that from the first full year of production, the Jiande plant will be one of IFFâs most resource-efficient manufacturing locations globally.
IFFâs existing plant in China will serve as its center for training, teaching approximately 100 Chinese employees through 2018 in production skills, safety best practices, sustainability, and more. IFFâs employee base in China is the Companyâs third largest globally.
âWe are committed to leveraging our culture of excellence and innovation to ensure we attract the best and the brightest to IFF,â said Nicolas Mirzayantz, IFF Group President Fragrances, said, âWe are proud of our 50-year history in the region, of contributing to our communities, and, of course, creating outstanding fragrance ingredients that are indispensable to the industry. The commissioning of the Jiande plant opens an exciting new chapter in our history in China and we look forward to a successful â and sustainable â future with our partners and people.â
