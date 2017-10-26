330 43

Ipsen Delivers Strong Sales Growth of 22.6%1 for the Third Quarter of 2017 and Confirms Full Year Guidance

Ipsen (Euronext: IPN; ADR: IPSEY), a global specialty-driven biopharmaceutical group, today announced sales for the third quarter of 2017.

Financial highlights

Q3 2017 Group sales growth of 22.6% 1 driven by Specialty Care sales growth of 26.5% 1 reflecting continued Somatuline Â® momentum and increasing contribution of new products Cabometyx Â® and Onivyde Â® , and solid Consumer Healthcare sales growth of 5.0% 1

fueled by Specialty Care sales growth of 24.3% and Consumer Healthcare back to growth at 2.5% Full Year 2017 guidance confirmed: Specialty Care sales growth greater than 24%1, Consumer Healthcare back to growth1 and a Core Operating Income margin greater than 25% of net sales

Recent pipeline highlights

Approval of Somatuline Â® by FDA 2 for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome in the U.S.

by FDA for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome in the U.S. Approval of Xermelo Â® by EMA 2 for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA 2 therapy

by EMA for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy Validation by EMA2 of the application of CabometyxÂ® for the addition of a new indication in first-line treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC)

Phase 3 CELESTIAL trial of cabozantinib meets primary endpoint of overall survival in patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma

Key figures

Â Â Â Â Â Â Third quarter and nine months 2017 unaudited IFRS consolidated sales Â Â Â Third Quarter Â Nine Months Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â (in million euros) Â 2017 Â 2016 Â %

Variation Â %

Variation

at constant

currency Â 2017 Â 2016 Â %

Variation Â %

Variation at

constant

currency Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Specialty Care Â 396.2 Â 319.7 Â 23.9% Â 26.5% Â 1,160.8 Â 933.2 Â 24.4% Â 24.3% Â Consumer Healthcare Â 73.9 Â 70.9 Â 4.3% Â 5.0% Â 228.8 Â 221.2 Â 3.4% Â 2.5% Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Group sales Â 470.1 Â 390.6 Â 20.4% Â 22.6% Â 1,389.6 Â 1,154.4 Â 20.4% Â 20.1% Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â

David Meek, Chief Executive Officer of Ipsen stated: âThe excellent performance in the third quarter reflects the continued execution against our 2017 objectives with an accelerated momentum of our Specialty Care business. We achieved several important pipeline milestones during the quarter, notably in Oncology, further strengthening our leadership position in the neuroendocrine tumor market and increasing the potential value of the Cabometyx franchise. We remain focused on the launch execution of our new products and building an innovative and sustainable pipeline.â

____________________

1 Year-on-year growth excluding foreign exchange impacts

2 Food and Drug Administration (FDA), European Medicines Agency (EMA), Somatostatin Analog (SSA)

Third quarter 2017 sales highlights

Note: Unless stated otherwise, all variations in sales are stated excluding foreign exchange impacts.

Â Â Â Â Third quarter 2017 unaudited IFRS consolidated sales Â Â Â Third Quarter Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â (in million euros) Â 2017 Â 2016 Â % Variation Â %

Variation

at constant

currency Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Specialty Care Â 396.2 Â 319.7 Â 23.9% Â 26.5% Â SomatulineÂ® Â 173.0 Â 137.0 Â 26.2% Â 29.9% Â DecapeptylÂ® Â 88.2 Â 84.2 Â 4.7% Â 6.4% Â CabometyxÂ® Â 14.3 Â 0.0 Â NA Â NA Â OnivydeÂ® Â 17.9 Â 0.0 Â NA Â NA Â DysportÂ® Â 77.4 Â 73.9 Â 4.8% Â 6.1% Â Consumer Healthcare Â 73.9 Â 70.9 Â 4.3% Â 5.0% Â SmectaÂ® Â 23.3 Â 25.3 Â -7.8% Â -6.4% Â ForlaxÂ® Â 10.4 Â 9.0 Â 16.0% Â 16.7% Â TanakanÂ® Â 11.2 Â 8.9 Â 26.1% Â 24.7% Â Group sales Â 470.1 Â 390.6 Â 20.4% Â 22.6% Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â

Consolidated Group sales grew 22.6% to â¬470.1 million.

Sales of Specialty Care products reached â¬396.2 million, up 26.5% year-on-year.

SomatulineÂ® sales reached â¬173.0 million, up 29.9%, year-on-year, driven by the continued excellent growth in the United States, and by strong performance in Europe, notably in the UK, Germany and France.

DecapeptylÂ® sales reached â¬88.2 million, up 6.4% year-on-year, supported by strong volume growth in China despite some pricing pressure as well as good sales trends in France and Spain.

CabometyxÂ® sales reached â¬14.3 million, driven primarily by the performance in France and Germany and also in the Netherlands and in the UK.

OnivydeÂ® sales reached â¬17.9 million, stable versus the second quarter.

DysportÂ® sales reached â¬77.4 million, up 6.1% year-on-year, led by a solid performance in the United States, notably in aesthetics through the Galderma partnership (despite some unfavorable phasing of shipments) and in the Middle East.

Consumer Healthcare product sales totaled â¬73.9 million, up 5.0% year-on-year, supported by the good performance of TanakanÂ® in Russia, as well as BedelixÂ® and ForlaxÂ® in Algeria, offset by a new contractual set up in China which started to impact EtiasaÂ® in the third quarter.

SmectaÂ® sales reached â¬23.3 million, down 6.4% year-on-year, mainly affected by a negative stocking impact in China and the performance in Russia.

ForlaxÂ® sales reached â¬10.4 million, up 16.7% year-on-year, positively impacted by a favorable basis of comparison in Algeria where import programs were suspended in the third quarter of 2016.

TanakanÂ® sales reached â¬11.2 million, up 24.7% year-on-year, driven by a rebound of sales in Russia as compared to 2016 which was impacted by challenging market conditions.

About Ipsen

Ipsen is a global specialty-driven biopharmaceutical group focused on innovation and specialty care. The group develops and commercializes innovative medicines in three key therapeutic areas - Oncology, Neurosciences and Rare Diseases. Its commitment to oncology is exemplified through its growing portfolio of key therapies for prostate cancer, neuroendocrine tumors, renal cell carcinoma and pancreatic cancer. Ipsen also has a well-established Consumer Healthcare business. With total sales close to â¬1.6 billion in 2016, Ipsen sells more than 20 drugs in over 115 countries, with a direct commercial presence in more than 30 countries. IpsenÂ´s R&D is focused on its innovative and differentiated technological platforms located in the heart of the leading biotechnological and life sciences hubs (Paris-Saclay, France; Oxford, UK; Cambridge, US). The Group has about 5,100 employees worldwide. Ipsen is listed in Paris (Euronext: IPN) and in the United States through a Sponsored Level I American Depositary Receipt program (ADR: IPSEY). For more information on Ipsen, visit www.ipsen.com.

Forward Looking Statement

Comparison of Consolidated Sales for the Third Quarter and First Nine Months of 2017 and 2016:

Sales by therapeutic area and by product3

Note: Unless stated otherwise, all variations in sales are stated excluding foreign exchange impacts.

The following table shows sales by therapeutic area and by product for the third quarter and the first nine months of 2017 and 2016:

Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 3rd Quarter Â 9 months Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â (in millions euros) Â 2017 Â 2016 Â %

Variation Â % Variation

at constant

currency Â 2017 Â 2016 Â %

Variation Â % Variation

at constant

currency Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Oncology Â 299.2 Â 225.6 Â 32.6% Â 35.7% Â 860.0 Â 657.5 Â 30.8% Â 31.3% Â SomatulineÂ® Â 173.0 Â 137.0 Â 26.2% Â 29.9% Â 513.3 Â 391.9 Â 31.0% Â 31.1% Â DecapeptylÂ® Â 88.2 Â 84.2 Â 4.7% Â 6.4% Â 259.1 Â 251.8 Â 2.9% Â 3.8% Â CabometyxÂ® Â 14.3 Â 0.0 Â NA Â NA Â 31.1 Â 0.0 Â NA Â NA Â OnivydeÂ® Â 17.9 Â 0.0 Â NA Â NA Â 37.2 Â 0.0 Â NA Â NA Â Other Oncology Â 5.9 Â 4.4 Â 34.6% Â 34.8% Â 19.2 Â 13.8 Â 39.4% Â 39.6% Â Neurosciences Â 78.0 Â 74.2 Â 5.1% Â 6.4% Â 243.3 Â 214.7 Â 13.3% Â 11.3% Â DysportÂ® Â 77.4 Â 73.9 Â 4.8% Â 6.1% Â 241.0 Â 213.5 Â 12.9% Â 11.0% Â Rare Diseases Â 19.0 Â 19.8 Â -4.4% Â -3.2% Â 57.4 Â 60.9 Â -5.8% Â -5.5% Â NutropinAqÂ® Â 12.4 Â 13.3 Â -6.7% Â -6.6% Â 39.5 Â 43.7 Â -9.6% Â -9.2% Â IncrelexÂ® Â 6.5 Â 6.5 Â 0.5% Â 3.7% Â 17.9 Â 17.2 Â 3.7% Â 3.8% Â Specialty Care Â 396.2 Â 319.7 Â 23.9% Â 26.5% Â 1,160.8 Â 933.2 Â 24.4% Â 24.3% Â SmectaÂ® Â 23.3 Â 25.3 Â -7.8% Â -6.4% Â 82.1 Â 79.4 Â 3.4% Â 2.4% Â ForlaxÂ® Â 10.4 Â 9.0 Â 16.0% Â 16.7% Â 31.7 Â 29.1 Â 8.9% Â 8.6% Â TanakanÂ® Â 11.2 Â 8.9 Â 26.1% Â 24.7% Â 26.7 Â 27.7 Â -3.9% Â -5.7% Â Fortrans/EziclenÂ® Â 7.6 Â 6.2 Â 23.3% Â 23.6% Â 23.4 Â 19.0 Â 23.3% Â 18.2% Â EtiasaÂ® Â 5.3 Â 8.5 Â -38.0% Â -34.8% Â 14.7 Â 17.9 Â -17.9% Â -15.6% Â Other Consumer Healthcare Â 16.1 Â 13.0 Â 23.7% Â 23.5% Â 50.2 Â 48.1 Â 4.4% Â 3.9% Â Consumer Healthcare Â 73.9 Â 70.9 Â 4.3% Â 5.0% Â 228.8 Â 221.2 Â 3.4% Â 2.5% Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Group Sales Â 470.1 Â 390.6 Â 20.4% Â 22.6% Â 1,389.6 Â 1,154.4 Â 20.4% Â 20.1% Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â

Nine months 2017 sales highlights

Group sales amounted to â¬1,389.6 million, up 20.1%, driven by 24.3% growth of Specialty Care sales and 2.5% growth of Consumer Healthcare sales.

Specialty Care sales amounted to â¬1,160.8 million, up 24.3% year-on-year. Oncology and Neurosciences sales grew by 31.3% and 11.3%, respectively, while Rare Diseases sales decreased by 5.5%. Over the period, the relative weight of Specialty Care continued to increase to reach 83.5% of Group sales, compared to 80.8% in the previous year.

In Oncology, sales reached â¬860.0 million, up 31.3% year-on-year, driven by the launches of OnivydeÂ®and CabometyxÂ®, as well as thecontinued strong performance of SomatulineÂ®. Over the period, Oncology sales represented 61.9% of total Group sales, compared to 57.0% in the previous year.

____________________

3 New sales reporting according to main therapeutic indication of each project

SomatulineÂ®â Sales reached â¬513.3 million, up 31.1% year-on-year, driven by strong volume growth in North America as well as good performance in most European countries, notably in the UK, Germany and France.

DecapeptylÂ® â Sales reached â¬259.1 million, up 3.8% year-on-year, positively impacted by volume growth in Europe, East Middle East and Algeria, as well as a good sales trend in China despite pricing pressure.

CabometyxÂ® â Sales reached â¬31.1 million, driven by good performance across Europe, especially in France and Germany which accounted for the majority of product sales.

OnivydeÂ® â Sales amounted to â¬37.2 million, reflecting two quarters of sales following completion of the acquisition from Merrimack in April 2017.

In Neurosciences, sales of DysportÂ® reached â¬241.0 million, up 11.0% year-on-year, driven by the good performance of Galderma in North America as well as strong growth in the Middle East, offset by the aesthetics sales decrease in Brazil due to temporary importation issues. Over the period, Neurosciences sales represented 17.5% of total Group sales, compared to 18.6% in the previous year.

In Rare Diseases, sales of NutropinAqÂ®reached â¬39.5 million, down 9.2% year-on-year, impacted by lower volumes across Europe especially in Germany. Sales of IncrelexÂ® reached â¬17.9 million, up 3.8% year-on-year, driven by the United States. Over the period, Rare Diseases sales represented 4.1% of total Group sales, compared to 5.3% in the previous year.

Consumer Healthcare sales reached â¬228.8 million, up 2.5% year-on-year driven the launch of DiosmectalÂ® in Italy following the acquisition of an equity stake in Akkadeas Pharma in January 2017 and the good performance of Fortrans/EziclenÂ®. Over the period, Consumer Healthcare sales represented 16.5% of total Group sales, compared to 19.2% in the previous year.

SmectaÂ® â Sales reached â¬82.1 million, up 2.4% year-on-year, driven by the DiosmectalÂ® launch in Italy, SmebioctaÂ® launch in France and Eastern Europe and a good sales dynamic in China reflecting the commercial efforts deployed to support the implementation of the OTx strategy, partly offset by a negative inventory impact in China that occurred in Q3 2017.

ForlaxÂ® â Sales reached â¬31.7 million, up 8.6% year-on-year, driven by growing sales to partners.

TanakanÂ® â Sales reached â¬26.7 million, down 5.7 % year-on-year impacted by a continuous market slowdown in France despite higher sales in Russia in the third quarter.

Fortrans/EziclenÂ® â Sales reached â¬23.4 million up 18.2% year-on-year helped by favorable basis of comparison after FortransÂ® shortage issues in the first half of 2016.

EtiasaÂ® â Sales reached â¬14.7 million, down 15.6% year-on-year, impacted by accounting changes due to the new contractual set up in China which started to occur in the third quarter of 2017.

Other Consumer Healthcare â Sales reached â¬50.2 million, up 3.9% year-on-year supported by ProntalgineÂ® and BuscopanÂ® sales despite some pressure on NisisÂ®/NisiscoÂ® after the price cut that occurred in January 2017.

Sales by geographical area

Group sales by geographical area in the third quarter and first nine months of 2017 and 2016: