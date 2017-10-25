Empresas y finanzas
Presentation: Michael Swart Describes Capitec´s Digital Journey with Entersekt at the Gartner Symposium/ITxpo 2017

25/10/2017 - 13:55

- Business Wire

Entersekt:

What: Â  Â 

Since 2012, South African retail bank Capitec has doubled its client base, among other similarly impressive metrics. Affordability and excellent customer care score it big in customer satisfaction surveys, but underpinning everything Capitec has achieved is its forward-thinking, mobile-first strategy.
Â  Â  Â  Capitec partnered with authentication and mobile security solutions company Entersekt to make mobile banking safer. Entersekt creates a trusted channel to ensure Capitec is communicating with legitimate client devices, while the clients know that the push prompts they receive come from a trusted source.
Â  Â  Â  Michael Swart, head of electronic delivery channels at Capitec Bank, will discuss the benefits of working with Entersekt and how Capitec has grown as a FinTech compared to the traditional banks in the past years.
Gartner Symposium/ITxpo 2017 is the worldÂ´s most important gathering of CIOs and other senior IT executives. IT executives rely on these events to gain insight into how their organizations can use IT to overcome business challenges and improve operational efficiency.
Who: Â  Â  Michael Swart, Head of Electronic Delivery Channels at Capitec Bank, is presenting the bankâs digital journey with Entersekt
When: Â  Â 

Tuesday, November 7, 2017
1:00 â 1:30 p.m.
CCIB (Centre Convencions Internacional Barcelona)
Ballroom C, Hilton
Barcelona, Spain 08019
Contact:

To schedule an interview, please contact Haleigh Tomasek at haleigh@williammills.com or 678-781-7208.
About Entersekt

Entersekt is an innovator in push-based authentication and app security. The companyÂ´s one-of-a-kind approach harnesses the power of digital certificate technology with the convenience of mobile phones to provide financial services companies and their customers with full protection from online fraud. Built on open technologies for high availability, scalability and simple integration, EntersektÂ´s patented security products protect millions of devices and transactions daily, while complying with the worldÂ´s most stringent regulatory guidelines. Enterprises across the globe look to Entersekt to strengthen the bond of trust they share with their customers, and to build on those relationships by introducing compelling, user-friendly new mobile and online services. For more information on Entersekt, visit www.entersekt.com.

