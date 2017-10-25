330 43

Veeva Announces Oncology Data Solution to Identify and Engage Scientific Leaders

25/10/2017 - 13:55

- Business Wire

Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced Veeva Oncology Link, an enterprise data solution to centralize insights and intelligence on scientific leaders in oncology. Veeva Oncology Link consolidates thousands of global experts and millions of activities, including publications, clinical trials, and events, in a single, complete source of oncology data. Now medical affairs and commercial organizations can better plan and engage top industry thought leaders and create deeper relationships with the global oncology community.

Oncology is one of the largest, most diverse, and fastest-growing specialty areas in life sciences, and the ecosystem of oncology experts is equally large and complex. Information about key scientific leaders is typically managed in disparate data sources that quickly become out of date. This makes it difficult to gain an in-depth understanding of oncology expert profiles and interests.

Veeva Oncology Link provides a single, global data source to bring together unique insights on scientific leaders for the life sciences industry. Companies can better identify and reach top scientists and researchers that are key to the successful product development and launching of new cancer treatments.

Rich, up-to-date profiles provide visibility into oncology expertsâ interests, affiliations, publications, trial activity, and partnership opportunities. Data is continually kept current by utilizing both data science and a team of oncology specific Veeva data stewards.

âBuilding valued scientific partnerships with the right experts is key to bringing oncology products to market effectively and improving patient outcomes,â said Kilian Weiss, general manager of Veeva Oncology Link. âVeeva Oncology Link provides critical market insights across all major tumor types around the world so the industry can build stronger relationships with the global oncology community.â

Veeva will host an Oncology Forum at the Veeva European Commercial & Medical Summit on 29 November in Madrid. The forum will feature leading scientists, technologists, and life sciences executives for an in-depth discussion on oncology innovation. For more information or to register your interest, please visit the Oncology Forum website.

Veeva Oncology Link is planned for availability in the summer of 2018.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc. is a leader in cloud-based software for the global life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva has more than 550 customers, ranging from the worldÂ´s largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. Veeva is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, with offices in Europe, Asia, and Latin America. For more information, visit www.veeva.com/eu.

