Edgewater Networks and Polycom Employ Two-Way Active Measurement Protocol for Enhanced UC Analytics

Edgewater Networks, Inc., the leader in Network Edge Orchestration, in partnership with Polycom, Inc., a technology innovator for effective and productive communications and collaborations across geographically dispersed workforces, have completed interoperability testing of the Two-Way Active Measurement Protocol (TWAMP) and will now offer it as part of the Network Edge Orchestration platform and Unified Communications (UC) Endpoint software, respectively.
As part of the UC Multi-Level Intelligence Solution announced earlier this year, the UC Analytics enhancement measures round-trip network performance between any two devices that support the TWAMP protocol. TWAMP equips service providers with actionable intelligence through key performance indicators such as jitter, latency, and packet loss. By adding time stamps to endpoint measurements, greater accuracy and accounting for processing and network delays is achieved.
With TWAMP deployed on EdgeMarc Intelligent Edges and Polycom UC Endpoints, providers can create a test âstreamâ that emulates the data stream that is experiencing a defect. The holistic view of how packets are being handled is instrumental in shaping a superior customer experience by providing opportunities for:
âThe certification of the TWAMP functionality in the Edgewater Networks QuickConnect Interoperability Lab validates the seamless integration between Edgewater Networks and Polycom to provide a best-of-breed UC Analytics solution,â said Jennifer Kidd, VP of Business Development for Edgewater Networks. âAs we continue to witness the depth and breadth of UC analytics growth, providers must have a way to capture and process that information to proactively identify and remediate issues on the customer LAN.â
As Edgewater and Polycom continue to collaborate with the common goal of improved UC Analytics, continued API development and integrations will be performed to realize the combined technology strengths of the two companies. Going forward, service providers can expect TWAMP data to be transmitted directly into Edgewater Networksâ EdgeView Service Control Center for centralized management and control of UC deployments.
Edgewater Networksâ EdgeMarc Intelligent Edge sits between the service provider network and the customer premise to passively and actively probe the network for intelligence collection that can improve the customer experience. In conjunction with the EdgeView Service Control Center, providers have Network Edge Orchestration, a powerful UC ecosystem toolkit. Connected with Polycom UC Endpoints, providers have an end-to-end view with the ability to remotely monitor, configure, and troubleshoot.
About Edgewater Networks
Founded in October 2002, Edgewater Networks is a market leader in enabling IP-based voice, video and data services. Service providers and enterprises of all sizes use Edgewater Networks solutions to simplify customer premise configurations for quick and smooth installations, reduce time to market and deliver rapid return on invested capital. The company helps customers deliver intelligence at the network edge with its Network Edge Orchestration platform that includes the EdgeView Service Control Center, EdgeMarc Intelligent Edges, and the QuickConnect Interoperability Lab. To learn more, please visitÂ www.edgewaternetworks.comÂ or follow us on Twitter at @ewn_inc.
