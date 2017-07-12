CYBRA permite la integración de la impresora SATO en la solución WMOS de Manhattan Associates

CYBRA Corporation, desarrollador de las premiadas etiquetas de cÃ³digos de barras MarkMagicÂ®, etiquetasÂ RFID, formularios electrÃ³nicos y software de escritura de informes, ha integrado con Ã©xito las impresoras de etiquetas tÃ©rmicas SATO en la soluciÃ³n Warehouse Management for Open Systems (WMOS) de Manhattan Associates. Con motivo de este acuerdo, SATO tambiÃ©n se ha incorporado al programa de socios MVP de Manhattan Associates como socio "Silver Hardware" desde mayo de 2017.

About CYBRA

CYBRA Corporation is a leader in bar code and RFID technology serving customers in a wide range of industries.

MarkMagicÂ® Barcode Labels, RFID Tags, Electronic Forms, and Report Writing Software empowers customers to design virtually any type of Auto-ID document â labels, forms, RFID tags, tickets, etc. â and print them on hundreds of types of general and specialized printers from laser to thermal to automated applicators. MarkMagic has been selected as the Auto-ID print engine of such leading software developers as Manhattan Associatesâ¢, Inforâ¢ and VAIâ¢.

CYBRAâs Edgefinity IoTÂ®, (formerly EdgeMagic) is a platform for rapidly building integrated applications that locate objects and people using RFID, RTLS and other tracking technologies. Edgefinity IoT provides customers with the ability to quickly implement EPC (Electronic Product Code) compliance systems, as well as RFID track and trace applications.Â In addition to traditional passive RFID applications, the newly released, fully redesigned software, is an all-in-one rules driven solution for the safety and security of people and assets.Â

CYBRA software solutions run on all major computing platforms, including Microsoft Windows, Linux, Unix, cloud and IBM Power Systems (System i, iSeries, AS/400, AIX). CYBRA Corporation is located at 28 Wells Avenue, i.park Building #3, Yonkers, NY 10701. Product information is available toll free at 1-800-CYBRA-88. CYBRA is represented by a network of value added resellers throughout the United States and sales and support offices overseas. To request information via e-mail, write to: info@cybra.com.

To learn more about MarkMagic PI barcode labeling solutions, visit cybra.com.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates is a technology leader in supply chain and omni-channel commerce. They unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Manhattan Associates software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for their customers.

Manhattan Associates designs, builds and delivers leading edge cloud and on-premise solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfillment center, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omni-channel marketplace.

For more information about Manhattan Associates, visit www.manh.com

About SATO

SATO (TOKYO:6287) bridges theÂ last inch of the last mile for customers by integrating Auto-ID technologies and revolutionary materials to tag and track items, ensuringÂ inventory visibility for improved user experienceÂ andÂ business results.Â Engineering solutions that unleash the power of IoT, SATO provides value to customers in the form of accuracy, sustainability, labor and resource savings, reassurance and emotional connections. For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2017, it reported revenues of JPY 106,302 million (US $980 million*). More information about SATO can be found at www.satoworldwide.com or on linkedin and twitter.

*Conversion is based on an average exchange rate of 1 US Dollar = 108.34 Japanese Yen

